The UK mainstream media is celebrating the UK-EU deal to “scrap Brexit red tape over food exports”. The EU is celebrating having shafted the British yet again.

The new deal will be a blow for UK food producers who sell in the UK.

‘The deal should remove the need for £200 Export Health Certificates, £25 Phytosanitary certificates, inspector fees, organic certificates, some port fees, sampling fees and other checks for exports and imports to and from the EU.’

The agreement covers approximately £14.5 billion pa of total food and drink exports from the UK to the EU, with food and live animal exports worth £10.48 billion pa (Parliamentary Committee). The agreement also covers £46.5 billion of EU exports to the UK ie:55.6 billion euros. According to the EUCommission’s: MONITORING EU AGRI-FOOD TRADE the UK is the top destination for EU agri-food exports.

The mainstream media coverage of this UK-EU deal is an utter disgrace. The BBC has made absolutely no effort to be unbiased. No mainstream media has considered the effects of increasing EU food sales on UK food production. Instead the media spends its time finding the few UK producers that will benefit from the deal and celebrating with them.

The main beneficiaries of the new deal will be supermarkets like ALDI and LIDL that ship large quantities of food from the EU to the UK and, of course, Ireland.

The popular idea that the UK needs to move closer to the EU is a result of the total lack of coverage of the the UK-EU Free Trade Agreement. A Free Trade Agreement was signed between the EU and UK in 2021. It had been applied provisionally since January 2021 and became law in May 2021. This ensures that there are no tariffs and quotas between the UK and the EU. The UK public is largely unaware of its existence.