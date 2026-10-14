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Michael
Oct 14

Obviously the correct answer Burnham the Small wanted was- Yes, Russia interferred with the mental capacity of 17,400,000 individuals to such an extent that they voted to leave the Soviet Socialist Republic of Europe. Now imagine if the can change 17+million minds, then the Ukrania armed forces should be surrending in their 1000's......or just maybe Russia did not influence Brexit and unlike this Prime Minister, they exercised their democractic right to vote to leave, while a unelected buffoon is currently sat in no.10

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Armitage Shanks 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧's avatar
Armitage Shanks 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧
Oct 14

Have you tried using https://web.archive.org/

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