I, and other adults saw video last night of Ken McCallum saying clearly that there was no Russian interference in the EU Referendum that had any effect. McCallum said this at the podium as part of his speech.
This correlates with the Facebook and Twitter studies that said there was no significant Russian interference.
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Today all video of the Security Update speech has the part on Brexit removed. This applies wherever the video was broadcast at the time (ie: the videos were linked from a single source). There are various accounts of the speech in textual reports that say everything from McCallum confirms Russian interference to McCallum says there was none. But the original video has had his comments purged, WTF! This is the nearest I can find:
Clearly they all believe they have seen McCallum give a clear statement of no interference. If anyone can find video of McCallum mentioning Brexit in his main speech please give us a link (with the offset time of the statement on brexit).
BTW, this is not new, Tony Blair made a speech after 9/11 about implementing a “New World Order”. He thought he was supporting the USA but his speech would have been a red flag to the American ‘militias’ and so the ‘New World Order’ part was purged from all platforms by morning.
See:
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Obviously the correct answer Burnham the Small wanted was- Yes, Russia interferred with the mental capacity of 17,400,000 individuals to such an extent that they voted to leave the Soviet Socialist Republic of Europe. Now imagine if the can change 17+million minds, then the Ukrania armed forces should be surrending in their 1000's......or just maybe Russia did not influence Brexit and unlike this Prime Minister, they exercised their democractic right to vote to leave, while a unelected buffoon is currently sat in no.10
Have you tried using https://web.archive.org/