I can scarcely believe the fanaticism of the government, BBC and mainstream media. The evidence is crystal clear that mass migration is throwing young English people out of work yet they are saying nothing.

The “Number of non-EU under 25s on UK payrolls increased by 290,000 since January 2020 – up 355 per cent – compared to just 11,000 extra young UK nationals” ( CSJ )

Alan Milburn initially reacted to this data by saying: “Too many employers have been on easy street. They’ve been able to import labour from overseas rather than grow labour and skills, and now they’ve all got problems.” (Daily Telegraph).

So Alan Milburn knows that migration is to blame for the NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) problem in the UK. He knew this while he was producing his much publicised report on: Young people and work: interim report (paragraph 276 et seq).

However, Milburn, in common with the academic and political class, is utterly disloyal to his own people. In his report he implies that it is perfectly understandable that the UK should be a society that casts its own on the scrap heap before they have even had a chance. He writes: “Migrant workers typically have arrived with prior experience and a willingness to work irregular hours. If an employer has a choice between someone who is 28 with five years of experience and someone who is 18 with no work history, the hiring decision can be economically rational.”

The Labour and Tory story is that we need almost a million immigrants a year to fill 35,000 NHS and care vacancies. They fool the people into believing that so long as “net” migration is reduced almost a million immigrants a year are fine. The mainstream media gaslight the whole population by declaring that “net” migration is down when everyone can see immigrants pouring into their jobs. “Net” migration is down because British people are fleeing the country and some migrants are leaving, however, there are still almost a million, mainly young, people (c.900k) coming here every year.

Milburn is completely disloyal. He sees the crushing of opportunity for our children as perfectly rational. Did you vote for Labour? The Conservatives are more disloyal than Labour. They were responsible for the “Boris Wave” of mass migration while promising to reduce migration. Did you vote Conservative?

Details

The Institute of Fiscal Studies astonishingly avoids almost any mention of migration in its report Why has the NEET rate risen? Understanding trends and drivers using administrative data. However, this report provides an excellent survey of the extent of the problem even though it studiously avoids the real cause. In particular, it shows that the problem is real:

Figure 3. Share of 16- to 24-year-olds in employment

The Daily Telegraph has the graph below, from the HMRC, that shows how jobs have been steadily going to young migrants:

The Government figures for employment in UK payrolled employments by nationality, region, industry, age and sex, from July 2014 to December 2025 show that:

“Between December 2024 and December 2025, total payrolled employments in the UK decreased by 0.5%, from 32.2 million to 32.1 million. Employments of:

UK nationals decreased by 333,400 (1%)

EU nationals decreased by 74,000 (3%)

non-EU nationals increased by 238,200 (6%)”

The problem we are seeing today was due to the “Boris Wave”. The Boris Wave was where the Conservatives (who had led the Remain campaign in the EU Referendum) got their revenge:

Notice that immigration is still extremely high at c.900,000. The disloyal UK government hides this disastrous figure by quoting the “Net Migration” figure.

The Centre for Social Justice points out that:

Between January 2020 and December 2025, non-EU under-25 payrolled employment increased from 81,500 to 370,900, a rise of 289,400 or 355 per cent. UK-national under-25 payrolled employments increased from 3,841,500 to 3,852,300, a rise of 10,800. Between December 2024 and December 2025, non-EU under-25 payrolled employment increased from 337,700 to 370,900, a rise of 33,200, and UK-national under-25 payrolled employment fell from 3,884,500 to 3,852,300, a fall of 32,200. The CSJ’s report Wasted Youth, published in August 2025, first identified the trend using HMRC data available to December 2024.

The government is still negotiating a “Youth Mobility Scheme” with the EU that would add another c.100,000 young foreign workers to the UK job market In 2015 there were 629,000 EU nationals with NINOs of whom c. 215,000 were 16-24 yrs old many of these have now left).

You are being endlessly gaslit on migration by people who want you and your country gone. People like Lord Heseltine and Keir Starmer put everyone else’s children before yours. They are disloyal yet people vote for their parties. A country full of traitors has a big problem.