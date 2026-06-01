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Dirac
Jun 1

You are misquoting the net immigration figures. Net immigration is down not only due to “Brits leaving”(ironically you don’t factor in the Brits returning as well) but mainly due to the non EU immigrants leaving post pandemic… and fewer coming in. Thats the biggest impact of low net immigration, fewer non EU entry and more leaving. Thought you would be jubilant about that lol. Much bigger impact than net Brits leaving.

Re-read the latest immigration figures and update your article responsibly.

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