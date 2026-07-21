Many pundits have blamed the recent assassination of Ann Widdecombe on the language surrounding modern British politics. Ann Widecombe was Reform spokeswoman on immigration and justice.

There are numerous examples of absurdly inflammatory language against Reform. The stupid David Lammy told his audience that Nigel Farage was a member of the Hitler Youth. The Post office persecutor, Ed Davey, alway calls Farage a “grifter”. Words like “fascist” and “nazi” accompany every other speech about the Reform Party.

The whole Uniparty (Labour, Tories and LibDems) and mainstream media in Britain have adopted the “fascist” narrative about Reform. There seems to be a general agreement among the Parties threatened by Reform to declare that it is a party that is focused on “hate”. Of course, objectively, Reform is a conservative party. Such parties have never given rise to fascism. Fascism and Nazism always arises from the Left. See:

The hateful rhetoric of the Uniparty may well have tipped people with poor mental health and little political knowledge into murderous action. But is the danger in the language or is the danger due to the entire political establishment feeling threatened and turning their terror of losing their seats and jobs on Reform?

It is interesting that Uniparty and Mainstream Media pundits have been most avid in their condemnation of language despite being the people who have used this language. These people are only weakly attached to the idea of Free Speech and will have rejoiced at the opportunity to link Free Speech to harm.

The effect of the whole Mainstream Media condemning Reform is more likely to be responsible for murderers feeling empowered than any stray comment by a politician. In particular, the Biased BBC, which always declares itself to be the voice of unbiased truth, has presented a brick wall of opposition to Reform and seldom corrects Uniparty speakers, such as Lammy, who spew hyperbolic lies. The endless social sanction of Reform by the BBC might even affect people with poor mental health who look like they would never be violent.

The banning of inflammatory expressions in political debate is not justified (who would define ‘inflammatory’?) except in the case of direct incitement to violence. However, the banning of the Biased BBC is probably a worthy cause. We are forced to finance a National Broadcaster that is disloyal to us all and normalises hatred of a political group. All Reform supporters will have been on the receiving end of the mindless social bullying engendered by, and approved by, the MSM.

In these days of a Uniparty that supports population replacement and transferring economic and political sovereignty to foreign powers (such as the EU), there are some terms that are descriptive and justifiable. The most important of these is ‘Disloyal’. It clearly describes how Britain is torn between disloyal Internationalists and Nationalists.

Could the word ‘Disloyal’ lead to murder? It should lead to a discussion of how ideology should never lead to the loss of our country. The word ‘disloyal’ should be used for those who wish to give away the place where all our future generations are likely to live and enjoy the peace, freedom, independence and prosperity that we should be creating and defending for them.

It would be fair to treat disloyalty as an attribute that disqualifies people from senior public sector posts or the army. However, even when people in the UK have been convicted of treason they have not then been murdered by vigilantes. Even the term ‘traitor’ seems less dangerous than the BBC and MSM normalising hatred of political groups.