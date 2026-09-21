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Stout Yeoman
Sep 21

The hyper-liberals who believe in supranational government, who believe they are morally superior to the rest of us, and who see nation states as anachronisms, are well on the way to their goal. It's just that the supra-national order they are permitting will be a a Caliphate.

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