The media have had a feeding frenzy about Rishi Sunak but is he English?

The debate about whether or not a person is English always trips over the terms Ethnicity, Nationality and Citizenship. The dictionary definitions of these terms is given in ‘Details’ below.

Citizenship is the easiest of the three terms to understand because it is usually given explicitly to an individual by a government. A citizen has legal recognition and a passport or ID document and social security numbers. Citizwnship carries an obligation to be loyal and follow the rules.

Rishi Sunak is a British Citizen. He has a British passport.

Nationality refers to a place that has a legal status as a sovereign state: a place that has independent authority and the right to govern itself. If that state accepts legal responsibility for you, or you were born there, then you can claim that you are a national of that state. Legal citizens, except dual nationals, are always Nationals.

Rishi Sunak is a British National. He was born in Britain and has citizenship.

Ethnicity is a person’s race and cultural background. There are pre-existing Irish, Scottish, Welsh and English ethnicities in the UK. There are numerous new ethnicities.

Rishi Sunak does not have English ethnicity.

Sunak’s identity is trivially simple: he is a British Citizen and his Nationality is British. His ethnicity is Indian (specifically Hindu Punjabi), not English.

No-one in the UK is an English Citizen or National because Devolution in 1998 specifically excluded England. Parliament deliberately removed the idea of an English nationality. The English have been reduced to an unrecognised ethnic group. This was because the Labour Party at the time hated English people. Both Labour and Conservatives are ferociously anti-English.

After the 2001 Labour Conference Jack Straw, a senior cabinet minister and Home Secretary, declared that “the day of the nation state is over”, and that the biggest threat to the UK is “English Nationalism”. Straw had already expounded this view in a BBC programme on what it means to be British.

William Hague, the leader of the Conservative Party, said that “English nationalism is the most dangerous of all forms of nationalism that can arise within the United Kingdom, because England is five-sixths of the population of the UK.”

The Political Class has a view of England as a place where workers are housed. The Conservatives desire that these workers will make money for corporations and the Labour Party believe these workers will provide taxes to create a uniform dystopia. Most of the political class went to Oxford or Cambridge and have been taught that Nations and Ethnicities are of no importance. Oxbridge was heavily subverted by the Soviet Union from the 1920s onwards. See

The Political Class have done everything possible to prevent the English ethnic group from defining England as an English country. They excluded England from the Devolution settlement and they have imported vast numbers of foreigners to dilute English influence. Our Oxbridge educated governments would like to see the whole UK gone, not just the English. Until about 1975 many members of the Labour Party even dreamt of the UK being part of the Soviet Union. After 1990 both parties - the Uniparty - hoped to see the UK safely tucked away as a region of the EU.

Details

Ethnicity is membership of an ethnic group:

Ethnic goup: Encyclopedia Britannica: a social group or category of the population that, in a larger society, is set apart and bound together by common ties of race, language, nationality, or culture.

Nationality differs from Ethnicity but is very similar to Citizenship:

Nationality: in law, membership in a nation or sovereign state. It is to be distinguished from citizenship (q.v.), a somewhat narrower term that is sometimes used to denote the status of those nationals who have full political privileges. Before an act of the U.S. Congress made them citizens, for example, American Indians were sometimes referred to as “noncitizen nationals.”

Citizenship: relationship between an individual and a state to which the individual owes allegiance and in turn is entitled to its protection. … Citizens have certain rights, duties, and responsibilities that are denied or only partially extended to aliens and other noncitizens residing in a country.