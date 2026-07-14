Political Parties and ideologies often exploit the idea of ‘morality’.

Morality is powerful in politics. Once a political idea become a moral imperative it becomes dangerous because individuals believe that the idea transcends all other authority.

Humans operate in discontented, competitive social groups. Morality is the internalised model of how the members of a social group should interact. The violation of the moral code is seen as being like a crime. Offenders against the moral order are excluded from social interactions, assailed by laws and bullied by groups.

In European history from AD 1000 to AD 1850 most political claims were moral claims and morality was difficult to distinguish from politics. In the medieval period English kings would even ask the Pope to resolve political matters.

Morality evolves over several generations and the groups with the most successful social model become dominant. The victors write down their morality as a story, usually as a struggle from humble beginnings, that ends with a moral prescription for everyone.

Notice that the story of a moral code is a story of how a particular group gained power.

Those who link their politics closely to their moral code are dangerous. Islamic fundamentalists have this link, as does the left wing in Western politics. The Far Left killed vast numbers of people in the twentieth century and the Far Left has been by far the greatest man-made scourge in human history (see Details).

What makes Islamism and the Far Left so dangerous is that both idolise violent revolution as an acceptable way of imposing a moral and political order. Individual Communists, Trotskyists and Islamists can gain moral inspiration for murderous acts by reading any historical documents about these movements. They are then morally primed for murder. We have seen this with the recent murder of Ann Widdecombe where Left Wing commentators have been inclined to describing the heinous murder of a little old lady as justified in some way (See ‘Socialist Worker’ newspaper which had the headline: ‘Ann Widdecombe is strictly dead! Don’t let media force us to mourn a bigot’).

The other force that leads to murder and mayhem is nationalism and internationalism. Nationalism can entail a belief in a moral code, in the sense that that moral codes are part of a national culture, although specious moral justifications are much more common for internationalism. The invasion or absorption of a nation by an empire is almost always ‘morally justified’ rather than treated as simply expedient or profitable.

Nationalism is often conflated with internationalism when a nation becomes imperialist. Imperialism may entail the dominance of one nation over others but all empires eventually become internationalist collections of nations. Nowadays empires, such as the EU, can be formed by political agreement based on majority morality. The nation then becomes the victim of the Political Class who imposed the agreement.

The most publicised political murder in the UK, until very recently, was the dreadful murder of Jo Cox, who was a young mother. Her killer is routinely referred to as ‘far right’ by left wing journalists (most journalists are left wing). The killer’s motivation is still a bit of a mystery. However, it is most likely from his cries during the murder that he was a fanatical Nationalist and not motivated by a moral belief but was impelled by a particular political belief. It is notable that no Nationalist publications treated the murder of Jo Cox as morally acceptable.

We may disagree with the politics of others but any moral code that does not have ‘Thou shalt not kill’ as its first article is deeply suspect. A stable society cannot survive the murder of its politicians. Anyone who is motivated to political murder should inspect the foundations of their moral code.

Details

Foundations of Morality

Foundations for morality are problematical because, even where they appear to exist, the link between a foundation and a moral concept is always shaky. The concept of morality and its foundations is as slippery as an eel.

Suppose we propose an omniscient God who has given us His moral Commandments as the foundation of morality. Immediately we must ask: ‘Does He exist?, if so, why doesn’t He impose moral behaviour?’, ‘Are the Bible, Koran etc. His Commandments or those of the people who wrote or compiled these documents?, ‘Why didn’t He just dictate one book of commandments?’ etc. etc. A morality based on God or gods gains its authority from the power of the belief in those gods that is enacted through law and social punishment or approval.

Suppose we propose that the centre ground of how the whole people feel about morality should be the foundation of morality, ie: that morality is the majority view. We must immediately ask: ‘Is democratic dictatorship any more acceptable than any other dictatorship?’, ‘is this form of moral foundation hopelessly flexible - ie: is indoctrination possible?’, ‘can the mass media create the current majority morality?’, ‘is a foundation that has no foundation the basis for anything definite?’ etc. etc. The morality of the mean, or the average, of social views, gains its authority from the power of of the majority.

Another proposal might be that morality is founded in empathy and love for other people. Forget ‘morality’, lets just have empathy and love. Immediately there are questions: ‘What is empathy, what is love?’, ‘What is this ‘person’ who is the object of empathy and love, is it their external appearance, their actions, their beliefs, all their attributes?’, ‘what happens when you run out of resources to demonstrate your empathy and love?’ etc. etc. The morality based on ‘Empathy and love’ is very prevalent in Europe because it was much of the basis of Christian morality. In the absence of Christianity, empathy and love gain authority from the inclusion of these ideas in law and education.

Yet another idea is that morality is founded in an economic system that provides material equality for everyone. Immediate questions are: ‘how much material does each person get?’, ‘is material equality preferred to material quantity? ie: if everyone had no material wealth would this be better than everyone having a lot of wealth with a few having even more wealth?’, ‘how do we translate equality into moral action and who does the translation?’ etc. etc. The idea of ‘morality as equality’ is derived from the Bible (ie: people should give according to their means and receive according to their needs or work ). It gets its authority from both the Bible and the laws and education imposed by socialists.

Nowadays moral ideas in the democratic, post Christian West are based on individuals claiming to have empathy and love for other people. This is known as moral posturing or virtue signalling. Politicians use their declaration of ‘empathy and love’ for the People to gain support and, once empowered, use it to shame the People into supporting actions. Almost any action can be spun as being about empathy and love. Anyone who opposes the action offends against the moral order and invites moral condemnation.

The murderous nature of the Left

Islamic fundamentalism and Far Left groups are murderous because both have violent revolution in their foundational texts (The Koran and the Communist Manifesto).

The death toll due to the Far Left is appalling.

Genghis Khan has been included in the table below for comparison with Far Left atrocities. The upper figure for the Far Left is 90 million. If the 20 million killed by National Socialists is included (National Socialism was an offshoot of Marxism) the total death toll is 110 million or about 5% of the average global population in the first 60 years of the 20th century. If we add in the second world war we get to about 8% killed as a result of Far Left fanaticism.

Most of this killing is based on equality as a moral foundation, or perhaps, as the Left would put it, inequity as a provocation to those who believe in equality.

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Postscript

Should you have a moral code? It is difficult to be a member of a human society without a personal moral code. Employers, friends and family require that your behaviour is, to some extent, predictable. Codes such as the Ten Commandments are practical, however, notice that the first four or five commandments are directed at securing the foundation of Judaeo-christian morality.

The last five commandments are an absolute minimum for maintaining a stable social group. Don’t kill, lust, steal, lie or envy are a most basic list for being moral. But what foundation will you give these? What authority could justify them for you?