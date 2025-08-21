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Ulongu Tolumongu's avatar
Ulongu Tolumongu
Aug 21, 2025Edited

I am not advocating anything, but only quoting what a fictional character says in a fiction book: "This explains why the mantra that killing women and children in war is wrong needs some exceptions. In the impending war with Islam and Pakis that will be needed to prevent their takeover of Britain. And if the Brits don't do it to them quick they will do it to the Brits. They probably already do it in the hospitals. They do with over vaxxing your kids if in no other way."

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