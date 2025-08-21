“If the British will not replace themselves then we will need to replace them with workers from elsewhere”. A few days ago I overheard an exasperated civil servant say this when discussing the shortage of Care Workers.

Once the replacement, New Population, is a majority your children and their children will no longer have England as we know it. It will be a different country entirely. How long do we have before we are a minority?

The 2021 Census reported that 25.6% of the population classed themselves as non-White British (ie: recent migrants, see ONS Ethnic group, England and Wales: Census 2021). This figure is pointless because it takes no account of the fact that the old people are English and many of the young people are now migrants.

The overall proportion of migrants in the population has increased from 25.6% in 2021 to 28.7% in 2025. However, the biggest change is in the proportion of migrants who are under 45 years old. The proportion has increased from around 32% in the 2021 Census to almost 38% in 2025.

The graph above is a careful update of the 2021 Census data. In the 4 years since the 2021 census the UK has experienced epic levels of immigration. This, together with the fact that the census only records people who are ‘normally resident’, means that the 2021 Census figures will greatly under report the 0-50 year old group when they are used to describe 2025.

The graph shows that the massive rise in migration happened in the noughties and has continued unabated (most migrants are in their twenties when they arrive and the first waves are now 40 years old) . Many migrants have children after arrival.

The proportion of migrants in the school population is increasing by about 1% a year. In about 10 years more than half of school children will be of recent migrant heritage. In only 10 years time the original English people will be destined to be a minority in England. Forever. Gone.

This generation of English people will leave nothing of real value for their children.

What will the future bring? The government is confident that it can use surveillance, oppression and control to prevent civil unrest. Since 1965 it has amassed a whole suite of laws to incarcerate people for reacting to migration. It has a program of anti-terrorist legislation that it is mobilising against any people who object to demographic changes and what these changes bring.

It is likely that the Labour and Conservative governments would be able to convert the country into housing for faceless workers from anywhere for a while. From mid-century particular groups with internal cohesion and high fertility, such as Muslims, will dominate and the Labour and Conservative Parties will be consigned to history along with England. We might be able to stop this happening by never supporting Labour, Tories or Libdems again.

PS: It is interesting to extrapolate 20 years into the future using a 500,000 net migration rate and a higher fertility rate for migrants:

Data Sources:

ONS: Long-term international immigration, emigration and net migration flows, provisional

Extracted from above source by age:

ONS: Migration: Age, Ethnic Group and Sex.

Original data for 2021 extracted from Census data in above source:

Adjusted for recent migration plus 3% under reporting evident from comparing census with other sources:

Background

When British governments run organisations they are always tempted by cheap labour from overseas. When British workers object to this the governments introduce yet another law to prevent dissent. The first Race Relations Act in 1965 was a law against opposing foreigners in the workplace. The Act is squarely targeted at ‘proprietors’, ‘managers’ and ‘employed’. When proprietors, managers and employed objected to the Act the government used moral condemnation and the draconian articles (6) and (7) against Free Speech to silence union and worker opposition. ‘Racists!’ the middle classes cried. Middle class English women and men jumped to the defence of foreigners and delighted in reviling British workers.

If there are too few British workers or they are insufficiently trained or cost too much the British practice is: import, suppress and arrest.

The utter joy of being ‘morally superior’ to chavs has overwhelmed all opposition to the replacement of the workforce and people of Britain. Classism was used to break the UK. The New Population is not English, it does not believe in English values. (See How Migrants Directly Change Politics in the UK). There are obviously many other effects of half of the youth in the UK being non-English from loyalty to their ‘homeland’ to attitudes to women and manners to problems speaking English.

The New Population acts as a fifth column for foreign interests. The middle class and media in the UK are sympathetic to the protests against the mass migration of Jews into Israel that replaced the native culture and religion. Our media and middle classes cannot see the irony of the protestors in London being part of a mass migration that is replacing the native culture and religion of the British.