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Steve Fraser's avatar
Steve Fraser
Oct 31, 2025

I hope against hope, but think we are destined to ride the wave to the bottom, to darkness and desolation . The left-brained libtard materialists have ‘won’ and we must endure the bitter fruits of their‘enlightenment’

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CliffC
Oct 29, 2025

A very interesting piece. I feel that, unfortunately, stopping AI bias is unlikely to make much difference. The internet media sources that LLM models use are already highly biased. The unholy combination of Google and Wikipedia, together favouring left progressive narratives over alternative views was already moving information in that direction.

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