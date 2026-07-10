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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
Jul 11

"Record"

We do have the oldest temperature record in the world.

For Central England.

Just over 300 years.

A small percentage - statistically irrelevant in climate terms.

Readers of the Daily Sceptic will already be aware of Met Office fraud.

1. 80% of the stations used have WMO grades of 4 or 5. Not fit for purpose.

Grade 5. Accurate to plus or minus FIVE degrees C

Grade 4. TWO degrees C

2. Thermometers were changed from the old mercury ones. The new ones record spikes. So a breath of jet breath (many of these stations are located in or by airfields) may spike by say, 2 degrees.

Spikes used - rightly - be treated as outliers.

https://tallbloke.wordpress.com/?s=Met+office&submit=Search

https://dailysceptic.org/?s=Met+offo

Way back, Vikings farmed far more of Greenland that is now possible.

Hmmmmm

Way back, Hannibal got elephants over the Alps

Hmmmmm

Way back, Romans grew red grapes in the North of England.

Hmmm

Osti? What was he doing up there?

Receding glaciers reveal remains of forests. How can that be?

ps. It's not CO2. The Eemian era was 2 to 3 degrees C warmer than now.

With 1/3rd less CO2 at 280ppm

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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
Jul 11

Older person.

I'm 74...

Loved 76

Loved the deep freeze of 1963.

The climate has never been "stable" for more than a few years.

Having a few hot summers is not the heat death of the planet. Me? I love it. Sunshine is good for your health

Can't post this graph but do go to the link. What we are experiencing now is nothing abnormal.

Remember - modern climate "science" relies on models. They do not use real world data.

Real science uses real world data. Models do no produce data. They produce projections dependent on input parameters.

It is impossible to initialise a climate model. Think about it.

https://www.carbonbrief.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Easterbrook%E2%80%99s-version-of-the-GISP2-based-temperature-reconstruction-graph.png

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