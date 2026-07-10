I am enjoying the current heatwave. Sunshine, beautiful blue skies, swimming in the sea. What’s not to like? However, I have noticed that hot summers have been getting much more common, 40% of the hottest summers on record have happened in the last 10 years:

(Met Office)

There are problems.

We are running out of water, especially in the South East and East Anglia:

As you can see above, population growth is a major factor in water shortages, it is as serious as climate change. All population growth in Britain is due to migration - the the UK is being colonised to replace the current population.

The frequency of wildfires is increasing:

The fires are even happening in suburbia:

But go-ahead colonists from South Asia are not at all bothered and propose that more colonisation will solve all our problems:

The colonists want to feel at home with overcrowding in sweltering streets. The native English are too disloyal to their land and neighbours to do anything about this. They reward Labour and Conservative Parties with their votes for increasing the population with foreigners.

How bad is this global warming going to get? It is going to get really toasty. Most predictions are for 2026/27 being very hot due to an ‘El Nino’. If you like climate alarmism take a look at Arctic News Blogspot which has stirring data on the ‘End is Nigh’. The site doesn’t need to make up its data although it makes dubious extrapolations to provide a frisson of menace.

What can we do? I am fairly ‘Green’ and have a solution.

The UK is insignificant when it comes to CO2 emissions.

The first thing we need to do is get rid of the idea of achieving ‘net zero’ because we will need all the energy we can get to adapt to climate change. We will also need it to power all the robots that will be working in the care sector in 10 to 20 years time. Sustainable energy will be adopted when, and if, it becomes competitive.

The second thing we need to do is to have an ‘optimal population policy’. The population should be stabilised at 70 million and then be allowed to decline in numbers. Almost all population growth in the UK is due to migration so it is extremely easy to meet this population target. Just stop issuing residence and work visas and never, ever, join Schengen. The push to overpopulate the UK comes from Internationalists who seem to hate you and your children, the country will not need a large workforce in 20 years time. It will need water and food.

The third thing we need to do is to plan for the sort of agriculture that will be successful in 20 - 30 years time. Food prices will continually rise over the next 30 years and food supply will be a problem as well as water supply. A high population will make food and water supply far worse. This agricultural planning is being done at a superficial level but we need to get serious. UK temperatures are going to be a bit like the current Mediterranean. Hooray! (See Met Office).

What can we do ourselves? Don’t go vegan, cakes should be made with butter and eggs. Don’t vote for the Green Party, they are just chancers who want the pro-Gaza vote and free movement of people into the UK. They seldom even talk about Green issues publicly.

The best thing you can do for yourself is to get hydronic air conditioning powered by solar panels (the sun tends to shine when it is hot). The second best thing you can do is never vote Tory, Labour, LibDem or Green.

Details

The ONS Data below shows how migration is the source of population growth. In fact the migrants not only enter the UK to boost the population but have about half of children which means the UK is being given to a foreign population. The English don’t seem to care but it will obviously erase their heritage. The spectacle of a People deliberately destroying itself is almost unprecedented, it is the result of an epidemic of utter disloyalty by the English to their children. They even call loyal English people ‘racist’.

(Source ONS)

Our politicians are a hateful bunch. Their solution to water shortages and global warming is to bring in ever more people to settle in the UK while telling the People that they are stopping migration. And why not? The English electorate are also disloyal and hate themselves and their neighbours in the same way as their politicians hate them. They reward the parties that threaten them with replacement and extinction by voting for them. This country could be a utopia if politicians and voters cared about it and its People.

It is all very simple. The government should manage the economy, health, education, judiciary etc. so that the People can live in prosperity and peace. This is a practical objective unrelated to ideology. It is about management. The government should never replace the People, that is pure ideology.