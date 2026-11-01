The UK has a serious problem with business investment. Much of the domestic investment in other countries comes from the pension funds that are based in those countries but larger UK businesses must depend on foreign investment.

In the USA the pension funds frequently invest in venture capital funds that support start ups and growing business. In the USA 72% of venture capital funding comes from pension funds; in the UK, pension funds contribute only 10%, a smaller proportion than the Government does directly. (UK Parliament Private Sector Financing)

Many countries have state funds that invest pension contributions paid into the state pension. Pension contributions in Canada and many other countries are invested in industry, unlike in the UK where the contributions are paid into the Treasury and then dispensed as a patronising ‘benefit’ that socialist sharks try to steal.

UK pension funds now tend to invest in bonds and property and only put 2% of their funds into UK equity (UK stock Markets).

Source: UK Parliament Private Sector Financing

British Pension funds have dis-invested from UK industry by £1.9 trillion since the year 2000 and invest very little in Venture Capital Funds. This disinvestment in industry has resulted from several factors. One of the biggest factors was the taxation of dividends paid to pension funds which was introduced by Labour in Gordon Brown’s 1997 budget. The US and EU both have fairly generous tax reliefs for payments of dividends to pension funds. UK pension funds have continued to invest in overseas businesses in places where they allow tax credits on dividends (esp. the EU and US). Another major factor in the flight from UK business investment by UK pension funds has been regulations that demand the funds hold sufficient, less volatile assets such as bonds and property (See Mansion House Accord).

It is typical of the UK government to make no tax charge on UK dividends paid to foreign pension funds (it subtracts no ‘withholding tax’). This is why most of the equities on the UK stock market are now foreign owned and UK corporate profits are paid as dividends to overseas investors. 58.8% of UK equities are now foreign owned (ONS).

It is probable that a return to tax credits on dividends to UK pension funds would rapidly result in, perhaps, a trillion pounds of investment in UK equities with UK corporate profits flowing back into the UK economy. (UK pension funds are currently valued at 3.2 trillion pounds).

Why Gordon Brown ever thought that not allowing for corporation tax already paid on dividends (the tax credit) was fair is a mystery. Why he reserved this punishment for British investors is an even greater mystery. The electorate hears Labour firebrands saying that it is time to destroy the capitalist system (eg: the economy) but never seems to believe them.

Details

Wayve and Waymo: Contrasting Examples of Business Investment

UK based Wayve and US Based Waymo have just introduced self driving taxis in London. It is striking how Waymo has received huge amounts of funding from its home market in the USA but Wayve is mainly funded from overseas, not the UK.

The autonomous taxi market is of great interest because it involves tech startups and has a British front runner in the UK. The data below compares the funding of Waymo (USA) and Wayve (UK).

I will unashamedly use data scraped by AI (Gemini) here because this sort of data is what AI is supposed to supply.

Waymo

Waymo receives a lot of funding from its parent company Alphabet (Google) but it has also received a great deal from venture capital companies which get 72% of their capital from US pension funds. Notice that Waymo’s starter funding in March 2020 came from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments / CPPIB). CPPIB invests Canadian state pension contributions.

85% to 90% of investment was from US investors.

Wayve

Wayve is real value for money compared with Waymo, achieving a similar outcome for a tenth of the investment. However, few UK pension funds invested in this start up. US companies were prominent investors.

The Japanese Softbank and US Nvidia, Uber and Eclipse Ventures and UK Balderton Capital were major investors.

(Wayve is not quoted on the London Stock Exchange, share transactions are made through the new, LSE private market. Waymo is owned by Alphabet which is quoted on the US Nasdaq market).

As an interesting aside, the US company, Uber, is cunningly backing a lot of horses in the autonomous taxi market, investing $10bn across a range of providers:

Source: Memeburn.com