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Michael's avatar
Michael
7h

So I take my already heavily taxed income and rather than put it in heavily taxed savings, I invest and get heavily taxed on any dividends and capital gains should I sell…………so what’s the point, I may as well just let HMRC have it without the hassle of investing.

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