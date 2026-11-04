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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
2h

Yes it does. I'm an old dinosaur from back in the day when we were allowed to roam from a young age getting into all manner of scrapes, literal and figurative, that at the time were just a normal part of growing up. It included coping with bigger boys' bulling, seeing off or running from creepy blokes, and a lot more from falling out of trees to crashing head over heels on a bike. No adults around thought we needed molly cuddling.

In ultra clean middle class homes asthma is on the rise in children whose immune systems never got a needed work out when young. The social equivalent workout during childhood is also denied to children these days and their emotional systems are similarly compromised.

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Andrew Phillips's avatar
Andrew Phillips
2hEdited

My own view of humanity was shaped similarly. The children of men and women are both divine and worse than bestial - in the sense that animals have no concept of 'doing wrong' whereas humans often take delight in it. Dealing with bullies was, and remains, a necessity, but there is neither pleasure nor satisfaction in it, as standing against carries the risk not only of pain, injury and deprivation, but also of being classified in the same category by 'authority figures' (often the worst unconscious bullies themselves - and yes I am thinking about the current government and police forces of the UK). What I consider fundamentally erroneous, and deplore most therefore, are those who ignore and deny humanity's base nature, and the consequent paramount importance of controlling it - whether one's own or that of others. Understanding this is the sine qua non of a productive, decent life and a civil society. It should not lead to middle-class preciosity (or worse, the modern fashionable victim mentality), but rather give everyone the explicit moral duty and conscious resolve to rise above our weaknesses and be better than our vices. This is, I would suggest, the real role of the Church: to make us aware of - confess indeed - our tendencies to greed, selfishness, hypocrisy, violence and injustice (sinful and fallen are imho poor and worn-out descriptors) and offer - indeed show us (why not?) the higher path, even perhaps unto 'enlightenment'.

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