Big families and poor roots help you as a child. One of my most vivid memories of being a six year old is of being dragged by my feet down the the road by the Coldysack boys. I now know that if a bunch of eight years olds, who are looking for trouble, covet your tricycle saying ‘you’re fucking spoilt you are’, you should pedal like hell out of there.

I cannot remember a time when there was not some risk of harm when I was a youngster. Even when we went into the woods Bootsie might be there with his dirty mags. If he was there he would raise his head with its ridiculous, black brylcreamed quiff and click open his flick knife in our direction. We weren’t bothered but always kept twenty yards away from him and ready to run. We used to look for scraps when he had gone to get an early view of women’s naked breasts but as eight year olds it was just curiosity (girls don’t really have two holes do they? Yeah, the cunt and the arse.).

I still have a scar on my shin from slipping on barbed wire. But none of these things have harmed me. The only problem caused by my early childhood is that I do not fully understand fear of harm.

When I was selected at 11 to go to an academic school I was thrown into the company of middle class children. Children who had been controlled by adults their whole lives and prepped up to pass the tests to get a free, first class education. As a young child I had seldom seen these middle class kids except in brief glimpses as they got in and out of cars. These kids were scared of harm. They were precious.

I remember at university having a discussion about corporal punishment with a couple of middle class students and they were horrified by it. I just could not understand them. It didn’t hurt, as I used to say after being caned at school. It quickly dawned on me that the cane was there pour encourager les autres. Most of the offenders themselves just brushed it off.

When I look around today it is clear that I am the dinosaur. The middle class have taught everyone their values. I have learnt to guard my opinions except on paper (or screen) to remain in the society of my children.

I do not agree with Paul McCartney. He celebrated moving to an upper class life of plenty and comfort by saying he had learnt that empathy and being able to cry are the true marks of being an adult. These are true marks of being a precious media icon. Being prepared to serve others and pick yourself up after disasters are true marks of being an adult.

The change from working class attitudes to middle class attitudes has huge problems. The greatest of these is the tendency to enshrine protection from harm as a ‘Right’.

We do not live in our heads, in books or online. We might exist there but living is about pulling a spiky, climbing rose off a tree, smiling and talking respectfully to border guards who look like they are going to beat you, daring to ask a girl out, daring to say goodbye, risking your comfort on a change of career, daring to love, persuading someone to put down the spade that they have been swinging at the head of other workers etc. Living fully is daring to experience harm as well as experiencing pleasure and love.

Even the middle class were once prepared to experience the discomfort of unguarded speech from others. Now this is being shut down. It is not being shut down to bolster an evil regime but ostensibly to protect others from harm.

When the precious middle classes have finally protected us from everything our society will be too weak to stand. It will have already died. A few, strong psychopaths will seize it and turn it into a nightmare of uniformity for their own benefit.