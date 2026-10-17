In the week after the EU Referendum I was surprised to find young women actually crying about the result. I shouldn’t have been surprised because it was evident from the discussions before 2016 that a lot of British people were proud of a European identity and despised the chavs in their own country.

(Above: a ridiculous commitment to the EU as an identity led to tears after Brexit in 2016).

The European identity is a characteristic of the middle/upper middle class, it made the academic and middle classes feel sophisticated, special and different. As Orwell put it in 1941:

“In intention, at any rate, the English intelligentsia are Europeanized. They take their cookery from Paris and their opinions from Moscow. In the general patriotism of the country they form a sort of island of dissident thought. England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals are ashamed of their own nationality.” (George Orwell. England Your England)

The crying after the Referendum was very important because we have seen this before with the death of Mao and the death of Kim Il Sung, the N.Korean despot, in 1994. The tears of the young women after Mao’s death were genuine. The population of China had been so indoctrinated that they reacted to the death of one of the most evil people in world history with uncontrollable grief.

It is clear that inappropriate grief is a clear symptom of indoctrination. Intriguingly we saw the same strange grief among women at the death of Princess Diana. Very few of those who cried had any personal acquaintance with Diana. They had internalised the publicity and narratives around this poor idol as if she were personally related to them.

It had been obvious to English people who disliked the EU that there was a great deal of positive propaganda about the EU being fed to children at school and most of the mainstream media was pro-EU. The propaganda developed by PR companies such as Bell Pottinger portrayed being anti-EU as racist and supporting leaving the EU became regarded by the middle classes as being aligned with racist chavs.

The crying, the polarisation and the EU identity of the Remainers - now rejoiners - was almost certainly indoctrination. ‘Through indoctrination, any regime ultimately aims to create an “unshakable commitment” to its core principles that is resistant to shocks in regime performance and other counterinfluences’. (Neundorf A, (2024))

The EU spent a great deal of money on projects to ‘educate’ and indoctrinate the population into an EU identity. See for instance the Cohesion Fund , The Erasmus Program, Effect of Erasmus and educational projects.

The most powerful tools for indoctrination are education and the media. The indoctrination becomes obvious as citizens actively police one another’s speech and behavior (see Almazroui (2025)).

EU supporters displayed this indoctrination, especially in groups of younger voters. The policing of attitudes took the form of bullying of Leave voters (See here, and "The day after the vote, people like me were told we shouldn't be alive which upset me greatly."(LBC)). EU supporters always countered such reports with claims it was happening to Remain voters as well but in 2016 the Leavers had won and bullying was frequent and obviously against leave voters, especially in universities and public sector offices. It was buttressed by the widespread repudiation of Brexit in the mainstream media. It still occurs.

The most unpleasant effect of indoctrination is that those who are indoctrinated react with anger when challenged. They cannot justify their indoctrinated identity but know in their bones that their indoctrinated viewpoint is correct.

I remember helping at a charity event in early 2016 and one of my co-workers said ‘this Referendum will sort out all of this nonsense about leaving the EU once and for all’ and I replied that the trade deficit and balance of payments deficits with the EU were so large that Remain cannot defend any economic argument. My co-worker went ballistic with a tirade about war and racism and little Britain. He was an intelligent guy and the balance of payments data had been completely suppressed by the mass media (it still is) so this new information could only be rebutted with anger. He was not usually a choleric person. He scarcely talked to me again. It is obvious now that he was a victim of indoctrination.