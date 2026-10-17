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Steve Fraser's avatar
Steve Fraser
Oct 17

The working classes are now more conservative than the educated elites and seem to have a greater sense of the natural limits of society. The supposed benevolence of the elite classes to the native working class masks a venomous hatred when confronted by any opposition or resistance to their destructive Whiggian fuelled nightmares. Then you may expect petulance,intolerant self-righteousness, scorn and contempt. Pour unrestricted reckless immigration and the prospect of AI eroding white-collar jobs onto this binfire and the future of our democracy begins to look very shaky. No sentient human could now envisage returning to the EU now.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Oct 18

The madness continues. Ignoring the fact that Braindead Burnham is using the redundant rejoin argument as he does not appear to possess any other policy whatsoever, (apart from curtailing freedom of speech, increasing an alien invasion and giving away the nation's financial reserves and oversea territories), the same hackneyed canard was being spouted at me over social drinks last Friday night. Recently some other brainbox was blaming the slight decline of the Pound to the HK Dollar (the latter is pegged to the US Dollar) on Brexit, ignoring fundamentals like interest rates, the world economy, the Ukraine, Iran ,etc.

The worrying thing is that these folk move amongst us and, like Alistair Campbell, expect to be taken seriously.

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