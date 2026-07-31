The UK is in the middle of a Civil War. It is a cold Civil War. There are occasional assassinations and plentiful arrests but little open violence.

The Civil War is a battle between the Internationalists and the Nationalists.

The Internationalists use the Postmodern style of debate. In practice this uses ‘equality’ as the basis of morality. ‘Equality’ is of primary importance in Socialist texts but it has scarcely been considered in moral philosophy.

Although equality has, in the past millennia, been peripheral to moral philosophy it is important in social psychology (Equity Theory etc). Postmodern thought focuses on equality rather than equity. Equity is about equal reward for work done whereas equality is about equal outcomes whether deserved or not (cf: Foucault, Lyotard and especially Derrida in Specters of Marx (1993) and Politics of Friendship (1994)).

Most parents are aware of the importance of equality in the family because if one child is given a highly valued present the other children will be upset. This sense of fairness occurs generally among social mammals (Brosnan 2006). Anyone who has kept two or more dogs will know that if one dog is given a bone there will be trouble unless the others are given equal presents. The social impulse for equality is a powerful drive that can be exploited by activists.

The translation of the postmodern and poststructuralist approach into a moral perspective has been accomplished by the rather uncritical application of postmodern philosophy to the training of teachers and journalists etc. (See Poststructuralism in Education etc.). The postmodern focus on deconstructing power structures is, of course, entirely inappropriate in taxpayer funded training environments but over the past few decades conservative governments have been too stupid to see the threat. Leftist governments could not believe their luck as universities produced humanities graduates who parroted these far left memes.

The emphasis on power structures in opposition to ‘equality’ carries the implication that the postmodern concept of equality should be the objective of social development (ie: that equality of outcome should apply to everyone): that power structures should be dismantled in favour of a society that has equal outcomes.

The net result of this integration of postmodern ‘equality’ into the moral foundations of humanities graduates is that real truths and real human development are derailed.

Typical examples of the application of postmodern morality to the real world can be seen in the neurodiversity movement which posits that society should change to accommodate the diversity of the people within it. A person who is primed with the concept of postmodern equality as a moral foundation will find this idea to be ‘obviously’ true, it is a moral truth for them. Another obvious example of the application of postmodern morality is that if people of a particular race are over represented in the prison population then the judicial system must be systemically biased and must be changed to be consistent with equality of outcome.

Postmodernism is fallacious even in its own terms. According to postmodern thought truth does not exist and is a reflection of power structures. Therefore postmodernism itself is false because there is no truth. It only exists within the power structures of academia. Humanities graduates have been perverted with a falsehood.

Humanities graduates are of little use except in the public sector and media. We are now witnessing a public sector education, health, benefits etc. system that is divorced from reality because their graduate intake has been indoctrinated with postmodern nonsense and we now have a national media that supports this change.

Postmarxism is the political incarnation of postmodernism and it has captured the left wing of politics. It views society as a fragmented landscape of localized, ongoing struggles over power and language (what Lyotard called "language games"). There is no final victory or resolution; there is only continuous resistance to domination. The Postmarxists have often followed an intellectual journey through Trotskyism and believe that global revolution is needed to fulfill Postmarxist political philosophy. See Globalisation and the Postmodern Perspective:

“Far from erasing differences, they argue, globalization actually multiplies them. It weakens the grip of the nation-state, deepens interdependence, and produces societies that are more fragmented, plural, and diverse than ever before.”

Now I am going to be truly academic in my critique: these Postmarxists are the road to perdition. Unless we in the West can maintain vigorous nation states that unite us against geopolitical threats we will be crushed, our women raped and our stuff stolen.

Western Internationalism is a Postmarxist, globalist movement even though many of those who support it have no idea about the source of their delusion. However, be assured that the Labour Party is a Postmarxist organisation that knows exactly what it is doing.

I have been to Russia and China and seen the State as a steamroller that can, and will, flatten the people into a hopeless uniformity. I cannot prove it, but I would guess that Postmarxism itself is a sophisticated active measure, based on Maoism, intended to rip the guts out of nations that are perceived to be enemies.

The Postmarxist Civil War entails the bulk of the population of Britain being tied down by decency and a desire for peace while the indoctrinated Internationalists assassinate their leaders and metaphorically beat them up.

The New Civil War in Britain There and Where · December 26, 2024 We often hear about Britain being multiply divided. Britain is portrayed as experiencing many random events and divisions that are destabilising it. This is a lie. Britain is in the middle of an undeclared Civil War between two factions. There is only one major division. Read full story

As another example, over the past 30 years the Internationalists have managed to equate migration with asylum which has convinced the intellectually compromised that moving almost a million immigrants a year into the UK is justified because it saves people from persecution. A similar postmodern ‘moral high ground’ approach has been used to convince people that migration is needed to support the care sector (over 80% of migrants do not work in health or care). The success of this fake moralising has allowed the Internationalists to use migration to attack the power structures of the Nation State.

Postmodern philosophy has no credible morality and the Internationalists are coldly manipulating the population for their advantage. They will continue to win the civil war until the Nationalists achieve government, sell the BBC and defund all academic units that proselytise postmodern approaches outside of philosophy departments.