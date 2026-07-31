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Stella Maris's avatar
Stella Maris
8h

Equality vs equity - I understood to be the opposite way around to that expressed at the beginning of this post: equality eg equality under the law, equality in the eye of God etc means that all should be treated the same, and a generous society could aim to create equal opportunity, whereas the DEI version is Equity, ie equality of outcome, which requires much more extensive interference and manipulation by the state and a constant battle against nature.

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