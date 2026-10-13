The People of England are under sustained attack from their own government. The British government has only one priority: to suppress civil unrest. This is the mindset of a totalitarian state where the objective is not to make policies that satisfy the people but to smack the People down if they object to government policy.

There are shocking examples of aggressive attacks on the People by the government such as devising ‘non-crime’ crimes, locking people up for two and a half years for a tweet that ended ‘for all I care’ and, worst of all, effectively imposing martial law on Gosport because the government had a guilty fear of widespread protest.

The Gosport shutdown was ordered under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, giving police the power to order individuals to leave the designated area immediately and not return for a specified period. Other laws were also invoked: Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 put conditions on assemblies, Section 158 Crime and Policing Act 2026 prohibited masks and concealed identities.

(Source: Portsmouth News)

The people of Gosport were fully suppressed and the government fully satisfied. An English town of over 70,000 people was crushed by the State.

Britain is the victim of a lazy democracy. Despite the shocking, high handed treatment of the People by the Political Class the electorate still turns out every 5 years and votes Labour, Conservative or Libdem and gets government by a Political Class that hates them. These Internationalists, whether they are Tory or Green, will always hate the People.

In some ways the government over-reach in Gosport was absurd because people who lack the courage to even vote against the overbearing liars who want them and their country gone are no danger. Once they are replaced the new population will forget they ever existed except as an “evil group who once lived on this land and foolishly resisted the blessed union with Europe”.

The Government are scared of the English but this fear is unfounded because the English will not even vote for themselves but follow the established, Internationalist pattern like sheep.

There is no sign that rebel groups are organising and training their younger members for anything other than minor protest. The government has created Prevent and encouraged Internationalism in schools to stop nationalism. Any sign of strong support for England in schools and colleges is referred to the authorities.

It is only the Internationalists who are allowed to protest unhindered. They intimidated London every weekend to support a foreign population in a dubious foreign war.

There was no serious threat in Gosport and no reason for the indoctrinated government police to close a large English town.

God help us once the government has police robots and a Central Bank Digital Currency to control the People.