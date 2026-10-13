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jon
Oct 15

The worst enemy of the English is and always has been the British establishment . It is time for the English to fight the British establishment both at the ballot box and by other means.

The British establishment are traitors to England , remember 1066.

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Libertarian Warrior 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿's avatar
Libertarian Warrior 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Oct 17Edited

Sack them all. Treasonous traitors each and every one.

The Reckoning is coming.

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