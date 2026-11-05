George Osborne put the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on a statutory basis in the Budget Responsibility and National Audit Act 2011. The OBR is a group of economists who are tasked with assessing whether the country can afford Budget Policies. How well has it done? Here are the OBR predictions for UK productivity:

Source: Learning Forecast Lessons

It is obvious from these predictions that the OBR is hopeless. In the case of productivity it is obvious that they are using predictive models that massively overestimate the rise and are missing a major constraint. Any responsible forecaster would turn off the model and use the naked eye!

The biggest mistake is to have the sheer arrogance of believing that they can predict five years into the future. The OBR and any other national economics forecaster knows that long term economic forecasting is nearly useless. As a rule of thumb economic forecasts are only fairly accurate over a one year time scale. They cease being of much use at all over two years into the future (See Assessing forecast accuracy). Yet the OBR regularly provides 5 year forecasts.

However, the OBR is regulary used for bolstering political points.

The most common Brexit lie is that the OBR has calculated that Brexit has ‘hit’ the UK economy by 4%. This lie is even quoted as a “truth” in AI summaries of UK-EU relations. It is sometimes put as Brexit having reduced our prosperity by 4% and by rejoining the EU we could regain this loss. People are still using the OBR productivity forecasts from 2024 to claim that Brexit was highly damaging to UK productivity.

If we go to the original data behind these statements (See OBR: Brexit Analysis) we find that the OBR is actually talking about a 4% fall in “long-run productivity” (to 2035). Furthermore we find that the actual prediction is for a 2.4% fall in long-run productivity (0.24% per year) and discover that this prediction is a figure that the OBR has simply invented. It is complete nonsense. The OBR predictions vary from one year to the next by more than their predicted effect of Brexit.

The sheer audacity of the OBR, a statutory body, using a wildly incorrect counterfactual prediction of productivity growth in 2016 and extrapolating this to 2035 is breathtaking. It was obviously political. The OBR knew that it was nonsense.

The daft politicians and media were so impressed with OBR predictions that they discussed them instead of pointing out that the OBR is utterly and totally hopeless at predicting productivity growth.

There are still crazies who believe that UK GDP would have been 4% higher if we had not left the EU (ie: mistaking productivity for GDP and being unaware that the ‘prediction’ was to 2035, not to today).

The statutory nature of the OBR and the daft respect awarded to this body are a danger to the British economy.

The OBR is hopeless across the whole range of economic data, the inflation predictions have been completely wrong:

(Source: OBR Forecast Evaluation Report)

Any pundit could do better by just putting a finger to the wind. The CPI inflation under prediction in 2020 was especially bad because everybody who reads the financial pages knew that the central banks were printing money on a massive scale during COVID and this would produce a huge inflationary peak. It is as if the forecasters were living outside of the financial reality around them.

This universal acceptance of stupidity would be funny if the OBR were not affecting all economic decisions being taken by UK governments. It is a statutory body and Chancellors are forced to observe its prognostications. The economics journalists use the OBR predictions as a yardstick to thrash Chancellors over the head before policies have taken effect. Investors use the OBR predictions of bond yields to gauge when to invest.

What should be done? Remove the statutory status of the OBR and disband it. Inspect the Treasury predictions to see if these are any better (they are not) and replace the senior management at the Treasury. Most importantly, economic policies should be judged on their own merit.

Chancellors would be better off asking Claude and Gemini to predict the effects of policies.

I asked Gemini: “calculate the effect on UK gdp, over a year, of a cut in Employer National insurance contributions of 10%”

The answer:

UK GDP would expand by roughly £45 billion within a year (a massive +1.6% near-term boost to GDP).

Gemini could be, and probably is, wrong and does not give the same answer twice, but I would bet the OBR would be more wrong. It took 1 second and cost nothing. AI could make enormous savings by replacing the OBR. However, I would be very careful and compare 3 commercial AIs with an In House Treasury AI developed by a small or medium sized UK company at a low cost. (I am available for quotes - not really, my business days are over although I would probably enjoy doing it until I got tired :).

Chancellors should provide the Treasury with sensible policies for per capita GDP growth such as tariffs, targeted subsides, development zones, modular nuclear, stopping migration, tax cuts etc. then model each against AI predictions and human predictions. The winners would be discussed by experts and business people in secret meetings and the best policies used in the Budget.

As a final takeaway to show that the OBR is bad across the board, here are some OBR GDP Predictions. In 2024 the 2023 prediction was 3% out, which is a gigantic error when GDP is being considered:

We should send the senior OBR staff to competitors to wreck their economies.