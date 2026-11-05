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Steve Fraser's avatar
Steve Fraser
11h

I find that plugging pigeon entrails into digital matrix of astrological charts yields consistently better results.

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William Webster's avatar
William Webster
13h

Blind leading the blind. 🧑🏼‍🦯‍➡️

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