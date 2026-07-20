It is odd to be writing from the banana republic of the United Kingdom. As banana republics go this must be the strangest.

Labour has hundreds of MPs but these MPs were so bereft of talent that they could only find a new leader from outside their ranks.

Burnham received billions from central government (our taxes) to regenerate Manchester. The mouthpiece of Labour, the BBC, portrayed the new buildings and buses that our billions had built as Burnham’s great achievement.

Words like ‘King of the North’ and ‘Messiah’ crept into BBC descriptions of Burnham. We have all been forced to pay the BBC to indoctrinate us with this air of holiness.

Burnham’s platform? Constitutional change.

The one change that must always demand a General Election is Constitutional change.

But here we are. Bewildered. The bad guys have captured the mainstream media and have indoctrinated the majority. They are now shoving us into a future that they desire.

One thing is certain. A Labour Party that could not even find a leader among their hundreds of MPs is not controlling our future. Who is?

Burnham was implanted in government because the Tories are known liars and he is the only chance to defeat the nationalist Reform Party. Who has most to lose if we elect a Party that governs in our national interest? It is Multinational Corporations and Banks.

The parallel between the UK and a 20th century banana republic is too close for comfort. The International Banana wholesalers set up a whole series of coups and government changes in the 1910s to 1930s so that Central American states would act in their commercial interests..

(Anyone hearing the ‘Ode to Joy’ at Andy Burnham’s speech today will know that fanatical Internationalists are the main problem faced by the UK).