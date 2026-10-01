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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
Oct 1

Sub to Raja Miah. He’s got the skinny on this.

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
Oct 1

I remember Starmer saying that his six deputies dealt with such issues and he didn't know. What he did not explain, and no journalist challenged him on this, is why he was paid to supervise six immediate subordinates without enquiring into their case loads and case decisions or having them report to him. They all knew. It beggars belief but it is true.

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