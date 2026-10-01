There is only one thing that we need to know about Burnham: he was Mayor of Manchester and knew that thousands of little children were being raped, tortured and trafficked in his city districts.

He was Mayor of Greater Manchester, the epicentre of the Rape Gangs:

Children, girls of only 12 years old, grabbed by strong men, their screams stifled and their tears ignored while objects like bottles and keys were thrust into them. When the children ran to their guardians and the police they were thrown back to the monsters to punish them and do it again. This is still happening. It happened last night.

Tens of thousands of little girls have been maimed for life and are being maimed today and will also be attacked tomorrow. Tens of thousands of helpless children. Yet we do nothing. What does this make us?

There are organised, ‘Biraderi’ crime gangs doing unspeakable evil to thousands of children. This crime is as serious as genocide. This is organised crime and it must be stopped. The officials and police are probably terrified of the Biraderi gangs because people like Burnham refuse to apply the full might of the state in their support. This is what happens in Pakistan, this is how the gangs operate, they intimidate officials and use bloc votes to get their man in power. Bloc voting, a common Biraderi practice in Pakistan, is becoming noticed in the UK.

How you react to these truths defines you as a person. We cannot just ignore and forget about them.

Why did Northerners elect Burnham as an MP, a man who produced cover up reports on the rape gangs? Maybe they found the truth about the crime gangs too horrifying to confront and dismissed it as ‘racism’ like the creepy officials that Burnham and the other Council ‘leaders’ employed.

Being outraged by the paedophile rape of children is not racism. Not being outraged and not even withholding a vote from people who conspired in this outrage is appalling and far worse than racism. Have Northerners lost their moral compass? Are they all as spineless and rotten as their officials?

In Epping and Southampton we have seen how Southerners react to rapes and murders that are supported by the ‘authorities’. Is there a decent person in Manchester?