British governments and businesses, with government sanction, have imported huge numbers of people from all over the world to provide cheap labour and avoid training costs. Our governments have treated the British as irritating people who just also happen to live in the the land called Great Britain.

Make no mistake. High migration is, and for fifty years has been, government policy.

British governments have divided the country by creating large settlements of foreigners with foreign cultures. When British people complain about this the Conservatives and Labour politicians declare that “you must not be divisive”. What they mean is that the people who live on this island should accept being divided and not complain about it. It is the noticing of the divisions that has become the ‘sin’ while those who created the divisions are exempted from all criticism.

The need for business to move people around the globe to obtain cheap labour has created a huge amount of lobbying for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Big business and governments have now introduced mandatory Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies across the West to prevent local people reacting to migration.

The true villain in this change towards oppressing local people is the World Economic Forum (“Davos”). The WEF has enormous power, almost every multinational corporation and international bank is a member. It had an annual budget of over $590m in 2024-25. The WEF is an alternate, unaccountable, global source of power that is deeply influenced by China.

The term Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) first appeared as a triple concept in US universities in the 2000s but it was launched globally by the EDGE Certification introduced by the WEF in 2011. Edge Certification is mainly about race and nationality to expedite the use of migrant labour. The Edge Certification obscures its true intention by talking about other diversity dimensions, including non-binary gender identity, LGBTQ+, age, and disability. However, there are a 100 migrants for every transgender person in most workplaces in the UK.

The multinational corporations in the WEF have committed themselves to trading preferentially with Edge Certified companies.

In 2017 the WEF persuaded the UN to create the Global Compact for Migration. Theresa May signed up to the Compact to accept migrants (See The Critic).

In 2020 the WEF's Centre for the New Economy and Society published its landmark paper: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 4.0: A Toolkit for Leaders to Accelerate Social Progress in the Future of Work. This describes the DEI measures that members of the WEF should take if they wished to participate in global trading with other WEF members. This toolkit was also about the widespread acceptance of migrant labour.

The WEF DEI Lighthouse Programme was founded to create a group of huge corporations that would lobby government and other corporations to accept mass migration.

The WEF DEI initiatives are cloaked in LGBTQ+ etc. but, of course, these are a small number of people compared with the scale of the migrant labour force. DEI is about the global acceptance of migrant labour. Global corporations want to get their workforce “off the peg” from anywhere in the world.

UK Corporations have been world leaders in DEI initiatives and they have lobbied and corrupted UK politicians to take part. Keir Starmer is even recorded saying that satisfying the needs of “Davos” is more important than representing the people of the UK in Westminster.

The UK has also led the way in using migration to tailor wage rates to the requirements of business and those of government industries such as the NHS. The Labour Party has been especially keen on the fact that 70% of migrants vote Labour. See:

DEI has been introduced throughout the Civil Service and, most worryingly, in the UK police forces. DEI has created mass indoctrination and a form of anti-racist hysteria.

The UK police are now committed to greatly reducing the use of Stop and Search and Weapons Searches in the “black community” (Ref 1). Kemi Badenoch led the changes. The Police Race Action Plan (p.5) explicitly credit’s Badenoch’s Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities as its inspiration.

It was Kemi Badenoch’s work as Minister of State for Equalities that was the basis for the Police Anti-Racism Committment. Badenoch’s work led directly to the police stating that a commitment to racial equalty “..does not mean treating everyone ‘the same’ or being ‘colour blind’”. It was Badenoch who ratcheted up two tier policing and Keir Starmer who implemented it with obscene enthusiasm.

The net result of the various race relations acts, the Equality Act and Kemi Badenoch’s work is that Racism has been elevated to the status of a crime that is worse than murder. Racist language is just words but the police are now equating words with deadly assaults. As we saw in Southampton, when a South Asian murderer claimed to have been racially abused they treated him as the victim and the poor man who was dying as the culprit. We have heard numerous members of the middle class and political class drawing the same conclusion. They excuse the police because they believe that hurty words are worse than murder. They say:

“Imagine you had been in the police and were attending what you thought was a racist incident. Wouldn’t you handcuff and charge the suspected racist?”

No, hurty words are not equivalent to someone lying on the ground with blood pouring from their mouth, saying they have been stabbed and asking for an ambulance. The sympathy for the police in this matter shows just how deep and poisonous the “anti-racist” indoctrination has become.

Why did we have this massive assault on the British people? To provide cheap labour and avoid training costs. There was never any need for millions of foreigners to be imported to divide our society and destroy our culture. It was just the work of vicious ideologues and big business for their own evil advantage.

Don’t blame the migrants, blame the Conservatives, Labour and big business. Direct your protest at them.

Details

The Anti-Racist movement in the UK began in the 1960s when government run industries tried to break strikes by importing foreign labour. This was the immediate purpose of the first ‘anti-racist’ Race Relations Act in 1965. The Labour government ran many industries and decided to smash worker power with legislation rather than negotiation. Although the Act made it illegal to discriminate on the basis of race its main purpose was about discrimination on the basis of nationality. It was about protecting imported labour from harassment. As time went on the various Acts incorporated LGBT rights because, although LGBT are a tiny fraction of the population, they are vastly over represented in the media and so provided a smokescreen for legislation designed to increase migration.

Members of the WEF DEI Lighthouse Global Parity Consortium: Apollo Hospitals, Baker Hughes Energy Services, Banco del Pichincha, Bloomberg, Boston Consulting Group, Bridgewater Associates, Cisco Systems, Coca-Cola, HBC, Culture Amp, Dell Technologies, Dentsu, Essbio, Estee Lauder Companies, EY, H&H Group PLC, H&M, Hennes & Mauritz, HEINEKEN, Hitachi, HCL Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, HSBC Holdings, Hong Kong Exchanges, and Clearing Limited (HKEX), Ingka Group (IKEA), IDEO, Liberty Global, Limak Holding, L’Oreal, Mahindra Group, Majid al Futtaim, Manpower Group, McKinsey & Company, Merck, Mott MacDonald Group, Nagarro, Nestle, Nokia Corporation, Novozymes, PepsiCo, PwC, Randstad, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Royal DSM, Sanofi, Salesforce, SAP, Schneider Electric, Shiseido, Siemens, Signify, SNC Lavalin, Suade Labs, Stanley Black & Decker, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, Uber Technologies, Vanguard, Verizon ,Walmart.

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