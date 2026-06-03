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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
Jun 3

The UK government, civil service et al, are enthralled to international and supranational institutions pushing the ideology of DEI. It is impossible for this encircling octopus to admit it was wrong or face up to the consequences of its divisive policies which, in effect, have condemned white people to collective punishment.

The press report calls for Chief Constables and others to review their DEI training. All this will amount to is a slight change: don't get caught doing anything too blatant. I doubt the fundamentals will change until there is a government with a clear manifesto commitment to provide the necessary changes. 2029 will be the last chance.

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