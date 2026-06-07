The Internationalists in both the Tory and Labour Parties are diverting the dreadful events in Southampton into a racist/anti-racist battle. It is the indoctrination of the Public Sector with DEI that is causing concern, not racism directly. The Internationalists know this but are cancelling coverage.

What is happening in the UK is that a discredited DEI ideology known as “Critical Race Theory” has been adopted by the Public Sector. The advocates of Critical Race Theory use an American framework. This is based on a black population that had been enslaved. This theory is used in the UK where two thirds of the black population originated from the slaver states of West Africa. (Many UK Black people have ancestors who were slavers, not slaves). See:

A typical Critical Race Theory diatribe is given by Esmorie Miller who quotes the US Civil Rights Movement, the highly biased Macpherson Report and David Lammy. Lammy indicts the criminal justice system (CJS) for the “racialization of deviance and the subsequent criminalization of disproportionate numbers of Black and other racialized youth”.

According to Lammy it is the outcomes that are disproportionate, ie: if black people are an eighth of the population then they should have an eighth of the convictions. The reason for the high conviction rate of black people is institutional racism. This argument seemingly ignores the fact that black people are almost five times more likely to commit murder than the rest of the population. Murder is a clear crime and it is most unlikely that the institutions are framing black people for all murders. The argument also ignores the fact that Asians in the UK have disproportionately low overall crime figures.

Lammy is the man who thinks Henry the 7th came after Henry the 8th.

Kemi Badenoch (slaver ancestors??) spread Critical Race Theory throughout the police. Lammy has continued the damage.

Yet British voters still continue to vote Conservative and Labour. See:

DEI and Racism There and Where · Jun 3 British governments and businesses, with government sanction, have imported huge numbers of people from all over the world to provide cheap labour and avoid training costs. Our governments have treated the British as irritating people who just also happen to live in the the land called Great Britain. Read full story

Details

According to the Metropolitan Police the ethnic (racial) makup of the population in their area is:

White 59.8 %

Black: 13.3 %

Asian: 17 %

Other: 9.9 %

Notice that the category “white” contains a large number of people who do not describe themselves as British - only c.35% of the population of London are White British).

The Metropolitan Police released the data below on crime by ethnicity under a Freedom of Information Request in 2022.

The Black population of the Metropolitan Police Area are massively over-represented in the crime figures:

Likelihood of a Black Londoners being proceeded against for crimes compared with the proportion of black people in the population 01/01/2022 to 31/12/2022:

Homicide Offences: 4.5 times

Robbery: 4 times

Burglary: 1.8 times

Criminal Damage Offences: 2.2 times

Gun Offences: 4.8 times

Sexual Offences: 2.2 times

Theft and handling: 1.8 times

Knife crime: 3.6 times

Violence against the person: 2.5 times

Stop and Search:

Black Londoners were stopped and searched in approximate proportion to the rate at which they commit crimes in the Metropolitan Police area. Black Londoners commit over three times as much crime as would be expected from their proportion in the population and are stopped and searched 3.4 times as often as other races. When it comes to the most serious crime involving weapons the Black population is stopped and searched 5.3 times as often as other races when they are 4 to 5 times as likely to commit homicide or be carrying a gun.

“As of February 2026, Black Londoners were 3.4 times more likely to be stopped and searched than White Londoners. This increases to 5.3 times more likely for stops involving weapons, points or blades.” (Mopac: Stop and Search in London).

The only way to operate a police force is to ensure equality under the law for everyone. Equality of outcome is absurd and divisive.

Death in Police Custody

The death rate in police custody is what all the BLM demonstrations were about. Only 1.3 black people die in police custody per year in the UK. In the UK and EU there are too few deaths for fair comparisons:

Under 20 people, black and white, die per year in UK police custody out of approximately 900,000 arrests a year. Black deaths in police custody are approximately proportionate to the number of black people in the population. Given that black people commit about three times as much crime per head as white people this should have resulted in more deaths in custody than occurred.

If you went on a BLM march in the UK you were just a helpless pawn in someone’s game.