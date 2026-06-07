There and Where Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Evans's avatar
Rick Evans
Jun 7

No! This isn’t right. Fraser Nelson has a graph!

Reply
Share
5 replies by There and Where and others
Mike Lynch's avatar
Mike Lynch
Jun 8

You can’t argue with a fool who thinks 7 comes after 8.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 There and Where · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture