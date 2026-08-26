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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
17h

The left came to dominate education which churned out indoctrinated students who now infect most institutions from museums to the judiciary. Meanwhile, the expanding benefits class and imported clan based immigrants creates an electoral ballast to limit conservatism.

Unwinding all this is a huge task that is unlikely to happen until there is a crisis in civil order. The future is bleak.

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Martin T's avatar
Martin T
7h

Well that cheered me up no end.

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