Although it has been a close run thing, it is the Conservatives that have inflicted the most damage on Britain over the past 30 years. Whilst it is true that Labour took a sledge hammer to the country between 1997 and 2010 and left its Constitution in a mess, the Conservatives were entirely duplicitous.

They said that they would deal with overspending, woke legislation and mass migration but did very little. They even enthusiastically implemented the Equality Act 2010 and the ‘Prevent’ program. It was the Conservatives under Theresa May who instructed Prevent to focus on Nationalism and it was Kemi Badenoch who sanctioned two tier policing. It was Kemi Badenoch’s work as Minister of State for Equalities that was the basis for the Police Anti-Racism Committment. Badenoch’s work led directly to the police stating that a commitment to racial equalty “..does not mean treating everyone ‘the same’ or being ‘colour blind’”. She, and the Conservatives, believed that Justice should not be blind but should discriminate against English people.

The Conservatives advertised themselves as offering a choice but they were just like Labour.

Conservatism was historically about continuity. It embodied the idea that the Nation is a constant and governments should strive to improve the management of the country for the people who live in it. Labour also, once upon a time, believed in the continuity of the Nation. In the 1990s this belief in Britain was broken by all of the major parties. Civil Servants and politicians imagined their careers extending into the EU.

As the Nation was abandoned the Civil Service began to act as Internationalists. The Treasury have been particularly egregious and favoured mass migration as a direct way of increasing total GDP whilst making us all individually poorer and creating division in the country. The great attraction of migration driven, rapid population growth was that it pushed up rental and hence property prices. Rapidly growing property prices encouraged massive overseas investment in UK property. The Treasury desired this outcome to pay for the deficit in the UK Current Account of the Balance of Payments.

Labour now blames older people for living in these expensive houses.

The success of governments should be measured by how far future generations benefit from current governance. We should be passing on an economy and society that enhances the ambitions, health and happiness of our children. The long term National Debt is a direct measurement of the success of governments, because it is the money that we have spent today that must be paid for by future taxpayers. The Governments that spend our children’s money give the appearance of relative prosperity. They do this to gain votes. They are failures.

It is customary to label the National Debt figures with “Financial Crisis 2008” or “COVID 2020”. However, historically, borrowing on a massive scale was mostly used during wars. It was Gordon Brown, the man who always emphasised “fiscal rules” before borrowing billions, who broke with tradition and broke the economy. He really did not care about future generations, his imperative was to keep the electorate happy now. In contrast, in 2020 the Chancellor, Sajid Javid, resigned rather than use debt to ‘pay for’ COVID.

Source: Economic Research Council.

The role of Gordon Brown’s borrowing binge in 2007 and Johnson’s destruction of the economy in 2020 is very clear from the annual borrowing figures:

(The more negative the figures, the greater the borrowing. Source: ONS )

The current Labour government is borrowing at the same rate as the previous Labour government did during the financial crisis. They are supported in this by a leftist media.

They are buying votes at the expense of the younger generation, who foolishly vote for them even though they have no jobs and no prospect of home ownership.

Over the past 50 years the Tories have only had one truly bad Prime Minister when it comes to running the economy: Boris Johnson (See Liz Truss). Johnson was a duffer. He had little idea of how to run an economy and should have listened to his Chancellor to moderate the spending in response to COVID.

The 20th century was proof that Socialism fails. Every Socialist state outside Europe collapsed in poverty, to be replaced by National Socialist governments (Russia, China, Vietnam etc). Every democratic socialist state depressed their economy. It was clear as daylight in 1999 that Socialism was a menace. Democratic countries were condemned to an absurd cycle of conservative governments trying to pay off the debt, followed by socialist governments spending the savings with no thought for the future.

In the 21st century the Socialists have learned nothing but the conservatives seem to have decided that if good economic management just means building up a pot of gold for the Socialists to spend then they will abandon good economic management.

We can only fix our problems if all parties believe that they are creating a country for their children.

The Socialists know that creating a country for our children means elevating the prosperity and cohesion of families. The objective of Socialism is to erase the role of families so that there is complete Equality of Outcome.

There is no way to fix the UK while the electorate are seduced by Socialism. The fix entails eradicating the Left from politics. Somehow the electorate must be made aware that the current Postmarxist Left are fruitcakes. Those who are ardently on the Left should adopt the outlook espoused by Blue Labour rather than Postmarxism.