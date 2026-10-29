The Budget kicks Defence spending and Benefit cuts down the road. We are running out of time on both.

The taxes that matter to ordinary people are National Insurance, Income Tax, Savings Tax, Dividend Tax and the new Property Tax.

Income tax and NIC remain the same, including allowances, band boundaries and Class IV NIC for the self employed.

Tax on dividend income will increase by 2 percentage points. The ordinary rate will rise from 8.75% to 10.75%, and the upper rate from 33.75% to 35.75% from April 2026. The additional rate will remain unchanged at 39.35%. If you run your own company the effective rate needs 19% or 25% added for Corporation Tax paid.

Tax on savings income will increase by 2 percentage points across all bands. The basic rate will rise from 20% to 22%, the higher rate from 40% to 42%, and the additional rate from 45% to 47% from April 2027.

A new property tax on property income has been introduced with 2% added to the tax rate on property income in each tax band (22%, 42% and 47%).

(See HMRC Savings etc. rates)

So if you save money and invest it in industry (dividends) or property you will pay more, even though the money you invest is probably savings from income that has already been taxed.

The personal allowance is frozen at £12,570 and tax rates and bands stay the same. The lack of index linking means that inflationary wage rises have a higher proportion that is taxed.

(The figures in the table above are AFTER the £12,570 personal allowance has been deducted See HMRC Table. See HMRC Tax Rates for figures with personal allowance included.)

The Chancellor also produced gifts for the Labour voting base. The Budget gives £100 to people in properties that are in Council Tax bands A to D as relief for energy costs. Energy bills are likely to rise by £276 as the price cap on energy is raised so the £100 is actually a limit of the rise to £176 for a subset of energy consumers.

The minimum wage is raised again, by 3.9%, and the National Living Wage (NLW) goes up to £13.21 an hour (£462.35 for a 35 hour week. The £24042 per annum NLW will be subject to tax and NIC). The government has no conscience about taxing income that they explicitly say is the minimum required to live.

This Budget gives with one hand and takes with the other. There is little in the Budget that makes major waves.

There is a lot of small scale fiddling about in the Budget. Some of this is worthwhile but seems a bit small scale to have much effect.

Particularly pleasing is the National Wealth Fund and British Business Bank (BBB) getting £800m for ordinary loans and £5bn over 4 years for defence related industry. This scheme will need to employ some good professionals if it is to be effective. Ideally it should be split into two competitive halves. The pay of those administering the funds should be linked to relative investment success with the staff in the winning half getting bonuses and the losing half threatened with replacement. Favouring groups by race, gender, parental background or for any reason other than business success is a waste of money for the BBB. Unfortunately the Budget does seem to favour ideological funding. The BBB should back winners not ideological projects - these should be backed by charities.

The £13bn to Ukraine is probably essential or profligate depending on your view of the war and Russian intentions.

Another big plus is to explicitly use public procurement and promotion to back British firms and develop a skilled domestic workforce. This has always seemed to be a “no-brainer”: if anyone should buy British it is the government. However, the BBB should be able to arbitrate where British and small suppliers are discriminated against in government contracts.

The AI Security Institute is not really much good for growth but it may develop skills in the British workforce. Defence AI Systems should have been a priority but are not mentioned.

The announcements on increased housing are interesting. However, without a rule to prioritise housing for British Nationals there is a huge danger of housing priority being given to ‘asylum seekers’, visa over-stayers, migrants and their families. Britain has no moral or other liability to house the world using British taxes. Our housing system should, ideally, entail a guarantee of fairly basic housing for the local population. We should return to the concept of a standard house that was applied to Council Houses after WWII. 10,000 new Council Houses comes with risks, the biggest of which is that Labour uses promises of low Council Rents to buy votes.

The following graph from the Budget notes shows clearly why the Rejoin EU brigade need to be fought:

You would have to be certifiable to want to Rejoin the EU. The figures above are by an internationalist, socialist UK government so Rejoiners must accept them: Rejoining the EU is Rejoining failing economies. Rejoining makes no sense at all except to multinationals that want to buy up successful British companies and control them from the NW European mainland. This relocation of industries happens everywhere there is a wealthy region (such as around the Rhine or SE England) that is surrounded by poorer areas.

I never believe government debt forecasts. Way down the bottom of the Budget notes in Table A.1 it mentions £258 billion of new gilt sales. We shall see the effect of this budget on the UK’s debt in a few month’s time. Debt is also being repaid as bonds mature etc. The OBR calculates the increase in debt in 2026/7 at about 4% of GDP (c. £170 billion)

The government is still selling index-linked gilts, although these are ‘only’ £23bn of liability in 2026/27 they seem to be gambling with the national finances. Why would they do that?

The OBR gave the following IMF graphs:

These show that the Net Debt will remain very high. The OBR also provided data to show that the “oil shock” from the Iran war was much less than previous shocks such as the Ukraine war (the Gulf wars had as great or greater effects).

The Iran War excuse is just an excuse, a competent government should have been able to deal with it.

The OBR also has an amusing graph of Real Household Disposable Income:

This shows how badly the OBR predictions correlate with reality. The March 26 prediction (yellow) was hopelessly wrong. Incomes will most likely continue to be less than they were pre-COVID.

One last thing, the Corporation Tax surcharge for banks has been elevated by 6%. Expect your bank charges to rise to pay for the £1.5 billion raised.

Also see: