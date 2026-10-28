This article was written just before the Budget. It will be updated for what actually happened later.

The UK media have turned the economy into a fantasy film for children. The Bond Market Monster is about to attack us, the Trump is now charging us over £2 a litre for diesel, the glorious white light of the EU fairy would rescue us if the nasty far right would let us accept our fate.

Either the media think we are all stupid or they are telling these children’s stories as not-so-subtle indoctrination.

Britain has a problem: the government cannot stop spending more than it receives as income. This results in debt.

(See: Public Finances: Economic Indicators)

Most of this debt is borrowed on the Bond Markets. The countries of the world offer little packages of debt on these markets which are bought by banks, insurance companies, pension funds etc. The media invents the image of some gigantic, evil being that forces poor, helpless government to offer ever more interest in the hope that the monster will give them loans. If the monster expects too much interest because the government inflates the economy to make our money worth less then the government and its media stooges squeal “the Bond Markets have turned against us!”.

Are we really stupid children? Our governments should not be asking for loans at every budget. Our governments are reckless and spendthrift. No successful country, company or individual can keep on borrowing every year for 20 years without disaster looming. Only someone who was reeling drunk, mentally compromised or a small child would listen to journalists and politicians who say “the Bond Markets are against us which is why we are in trouble”. No, we are in trouble because, like children, we keep voting for governments that treat us like children by recklessly spending and then saying it is the monster’s fault that we have no money.

We are now almost twenty years into the “cost of living crisis”. No crisis lasts twenty years. After a couple of years we should accept that what we called a crisis is permanent.

We are adults and should be able to understand what is really happening. In 2008 there was indeed a crisis, the banks were on the verge of collapse. Gordon Brown, the economic genius who threw away the UK’s gold reserves, convinced everyone that the taxpayers of Britain should save the banks. Brown averted the crisis by borrowing billions, giving this to the banks and extorting the interest on the loans from all of us. We are still paying this interest.

There was never a “cost of living crisis”. What happened is that real pay, the value of your pay packet allowing for inflation, only just recovered to 2008 levels by 2019. After a brief rise in 2021 pay has fallen below 2008 levels again. The problem is that we are not paid enough to make ends meet, especially in the private sector.

It is obvious that the Public Sector, which spends all the money, is ringing every possible pound from the Private Sector. This is disastrous because the tax burden of the interest payments and public sector wages stifles growth.

In 2020 there was another true crisis: COVID. Bizarrely the government shut down the economy and paid for this by increasing borrowing by almost 20% of GDP so that total borrowing was almost 100% of GDP.

The debt interest greatly exceeds defence spending. The government has the following income:

Notice that benefits (social protection) now costs more than the entire revenue from income tax ($330bn).

The difference between expenditure and income of about £170 billion will mostly be met by borrowing:

(Source ONS)

Borrowing was £157 bn in 2025. It is at a similar level to the borrowing at the peak of the financial crisis in 2009 (£165 bn) .

The left wing media are blaming a Pensioner Monster for high government expenditure. This is nonsense. The UK has the lowest state pensions in the G7. The state pension is a contributory pension so the problem lies with the government for not putting aside money to pay pensioners. It has always paid pensions from current revenues. We are not children, there is no Pensioner Monster, there is bad governance and a daft electorate that is susceptible to tales about Pensioner Monsters.

(Source: UK state pension offers lowest income support in the G7).

So what can the Chancellor do?

The only taxes that will raise £170bn to stop borrowing are Income Tax, National Insurance and VAT. The Labour manifesto explicitly excluded rises in these in its 2024 manifesto. The current Labour government can just ignore this promise.

Labour can reduce spending. It could make a few billion by repairing the asylum system and ceasing to give citizenship/leave to Remain to foreigners (perhaps between £5bn and $20bn depending on who is estimating). It could sell the BBC after the Trump court case has been heard (£2 billion to £5 billion). Labour could cut benefits (PIP in particular which could yield £10bn).

What will Labour actually do? It will fiddle with taxes other than VAT, NIC and income tax, this will not raise enough money and will distort the economy badly, especially if dividends, savings and Corporation Tax are targeted. Taxing companies is removing the seed corn from the economy and will depress growth. The most dangerous temptation will be to “print” money. The government can give the Bank of England IOUs for any budget shortfall, the economy will experience heavy inflation and crash. Labour did this in the 1970s. Of course, we will not hear this announced in the Budget.

Ultimately Labour will be facing a debt crisis (a real crisis) if it does not stop borrowing and does not avoid inflation. Inflation is the greatest danger because it forces the government to raise interest rates on bonds to attract lenders.