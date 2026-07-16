It was the World Cup semi final between England and Argentina last night (15/7). England played very well but lost. Whatever the reasons for the eventual 2-1 defeat the English team have shown some fine football over the tournament.

Well done England! The team should get the trophy cabinet ready. If they keep this up they will win the Euros and be in the top four teams in the world for a generation.

It is a pity that England lost to a second rate nation that has a first rate football team.

It was extraordinary that, at the end of the game, the Argentine players held up a banner declaring that “the ‘Malvinas’ are Argentine”.

The aggression from Argentina on the subject of the Falkland Islands has been increasing since the government decided to give away the Chagos Islands to the Mauritians. See Today Chagos, Tomorrow Malvinas in La Voz, a leading Argentine newspaper.

In 1980-82 the Argentines did not believe that the British would defend the Falklands. Lord Carrington resigned as Foreign Secretary after it was clear that his weak response to Argentine claims was the proximate cause of the 1982 Falklands War. David Lammy’s gift of the Chagos has repeated the same mistake. The current foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, should make it clear to Argentina at every level of contact that a powerful military response will follow any Argentine invasion.

Britain needs to robustly defend its position in the Falklands. They must press FIFA to sanction the Argentine Team, withdraw visas for Argentine players in British leagues, finance the Mapuche Liberation Movement, publicise the Argentine treatment of these people, press for Mapuche sovereignty of Patagonia and get on with re-arming our military. Chile should be befriended and helped with a project to return the Chilean Mapuche to an autonomous Patagonia. Every opportunity should be taken to publicise the fact that the Argentine claim to the Falklands is a lie that violates the UN Charter and Resolutions. The truth about how the fascist Peron re-awakened the Falklands claim in support of the Nazis in WWII should be told.

The current legal position of the Falklands is determined by the UN Charter and UN resolutions. Both Argentina and the UK have signed the Charter and both should respect the wishes of the people who live on the Falkland Islands.