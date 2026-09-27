Biraderi (often spelt as Baradari) are Pakistani clans.

When William Dalrymple visited a biraderi boss (a successor of the zamindars of old) he noticed five bodyguards and asked his host if they were armed. His host replied:

“This isn’t the frontier. They’ve only got five Kalashnikovs, MP-5 sub-machine guns, Chinese made Mausers and some Italian pump-action ten-shot repeaters. No heavy artillery.” (Dalrymple: “ The Age of Kali”)

Dalrymple notes that some of these bosses have made their money out of the Afghan drug trade but most are land owners with huge holdings who live in fortified palaces. The biraderi have networks created by marriage and obligations and some of these clans involve hundreds of families.

Although the biraderi are not purely criminal brotherhoods they are capable of using extreme violence when they consider it is necessary. Powerful biraderi clans in Pakistan have the local police and politicians under their control.

The biraderi boss can order the clan to vote for a particular candidate in an election and the whole clan will comply. The biraderi can threaten and kill politicians.

Most of those who support Internationalism in the UK seem superficially unaware of the way that problems such as biraderi gangs and caste-ism have been imported into the UK along with mass South Asian migration. However, professional politicians such as George Galloway, the leader of ‘Respect’, are are only too well aware of the power of the baradari gangs. They call the biraderi bosses ‘community leaders’. Galloway probably won the 2012 Bradford by-election on the back of the biraderi bloc vote.

The brave campaigner Raja Miah has attempted to expose the role of the biraderi in the Pakistani Rape Gangs:

(See The Forsaken)

The mainstream media has played this down and consider that any criticism of the biraderi is racist.

The Labour and Green Parties cannot believe their luck. They only need to court a couple of ‘Community Leaders’ to ensure a win in a Muslim constituency.

“the candidate may not be a member of a biraderi but offer some kind of incentive to the elders of a biraderi in order to gain their votes, and subsequently the votes of all biraderi members.” (It’s Not What You Know, It’s Who You Know )

What is not mentioned is that in Pakistan the biraderi will not just stop at providing a voting bloc so that candidates can win an election. The biraderi want something concrete in return, such as public contracts or a blind eye turned to illegal activity such as drug smuggling or Gang Rapes.

In Pakistan, If the politician does not deliver then they may be killed. If they do not deliver in England they are probably just threatened and support is withdrawn, killings will come later this century.

The Biraderi have been imported by Internationalists and by Labour Party post modernists who enjoy the idea of continuous revolution. Both of these groups are destroying our country.

See “It’s Not What You Know, It’s Who You Know: What are the implications of networks in U.K. politics for electoral choice?” by ER Hill, 2018.