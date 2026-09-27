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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
Sep 27

which is why talk of integration is unrealistic. Clan leaders have no reason to forgo their positions and power. Incentives, thanks to multiculturalism and two tier policing, are the other way. The UK has provided fertile soil for them.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Sep 27

I can’t decide which is worse - the naive, complacent idiots who can’t/won’t see it, or the cynical, unfathomably reckless maniacs (like Galloway) who can.

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