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Jenny Brandon
14h

Perfect!!

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Jenny Brandon
19h

"They should either vote for a democratic nationalist party such as Reform or not vote at all if they want to pass on a country to their children"

Not voting is not the way at all!! it's a sure way to get more of the same. Everyone should vote to get the change needed to retain any British/English country..

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