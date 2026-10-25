The UK government is actively working against the English. The latest evidence for this comes from a government document that was leaked to Steven Edginton. Here is a slightly cleaned up copy of the leaked document:

(Source: Steven Edginton’s Substack. Copyright is held by Steven Edginton.)

According to Steven Edginton: “The report, written by the Research, Information and Communications Unit (RICU), was produced to inform Prevent, the government’s counter-terrorism programme, and guide Whitehall’s understanding of what officials regard as Christian radicalisation risks.”

Pride in the English People and their history is singled out as “extremism”.

The leak obviously used a smartphone camera shot. A copy of the original is at Steven Edginton’s Substack

Theresa May began this attack on the English when she fostered the widening of Prevent activity. Prevent defined being against mass migration as a terrorist ideology. The government has now extended this definition of terrorist ideology to all people who are proud of their English identity and history.

This is our own government that has declared war on the English, its own people.

How could this have happened? How could governments that have been elected by the English hate their own people? Why would the English continue voting for these appalling people?

It is interesting that the attack on the English people comes from both the Conservatives and Labour parties. It is undoubtedly also supported by the Greens and Lib Dems. This attack is not Left Wing vs Right Wing. It is Internationalists vs Democratic Nationalists.

May, Johnson, Sunak and the ideologically insane Starmer and Burnham hate you. This huge rift in British society where the Political and media class hate their own people is the tail end of the Class War. This is described in detail in:

The most bizarre aspect of this attack on the English is that the English electorate don’t seem to know it is happening. They keep on voting Labour, Conservative, Green and Lib Dem. They should either vote for a democratic nationalist party such as Reform or, if they cannot vote democratic nationalist, they should not vote at all if they want to pass on a country to their children.

Our governments want to remove the domination of England by the English. When they have done this England will be gone. There is already an organised racist attack on the original English population with widespread discrimination against them in government jobs and education. Their young girls are still being raped in their thousands every year with no effective government interventions. Once England has gone no-one will save the English, they will rejoice in the humbling of the once mighty and spit in your face. Your children will be oppressed with nowhere to call home.

Don’t worry about the Russians, our own governments want us erased more than any other enemy anywhere.

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