The BBC was once the main source of broadcast entertainment and news in the UK. It did the job so well that people began to call it ‘Auntie’. The Corporation fought hard to create a reputation for truth and decency in its first thirty years. In some ways this reputation for honesty was its downfall and made it the target for organised infiltration by the Far Left (Guy Burgess was the most famous of these subversives).

The BBC has since covered the exposure of the Cold War subversives in the BBC as a witchhunt of communists! See Was there a communist witch-hunt at the BBC?

The modern BBC clearly takes the view that employing sympathisers of the Soviet Union was absolutely fine. The Soviet Union was a country that had crushed and ruled Eastern Europe and was targeting hundreds of nuclear missiles at the UK.

George Orwell made a list of ‘crypto-communists’ who were working in the British media. The most dangerous person on Orwell’s list was Peter Smollet (Hans Peter Smolka) who was a Soviet double agent (codename: ABO). However, Orwell’s list was aimed at media figures who were Soviet sympathisers. (see Wikipedia for fuller coverage)

Orwell’s list is interesting because it shows how the glitterati, Labour MPs and journalists had been seduced by the Far Left. The Far Left use their standard defence of ‘nothing to see here’ and ‘McCarthyism is wrong’ to suppress any discussion of how the mass media had been penetrated by the geopolitical enemies of Britain.

The simple truth is that the BBC was swimming in anti-British sentiment after WWII and nothing was done about it. The lack of action was not surprising because MI5 and the Labour Party had also been deeply penetrated.

Britain was the junior partner in the Anglo-American Alliance that dominated post war politics and kept communist states under control, as a result Britain was a place where Soviet Active Measures were highly active (See Forget Gender, Polarisation is the Objective). The Cold War is over but the damage that it did to UK society is incalculable.

Although Labour and the Left were relaxed about Far Left subversion the real villains were the Conservatives who openly reviled the Left to get elected and then did nothing. They could not even be bothered to prosecute most of the Cambridge spies.

The BBC escaped a clear out of traitors during the Cold War and, now that the Cold War is over, it has been able to build on this foundation. The most important aspect of the subversion is not that the subversives were socialists who mindlessly idolised ‘equality’ but that they hated the United Kingdom. They reviled Patriotism to such a degree that there are now very few patriots on the BBC staff. This was obvious during the EU Referendum. As John Humphrys, the Remain voting, leading BBC political reporter put it BBC "bosses, almost to a man and woman, could simply not grasp how anyone could have put a cross in the Leave box on the referendum ballot paper." It is now clear that Remain/Rejoin voters are the prime supporters of Internationalism and the termination of the UK as a sovereign country. The BBC has done its job well and is currently re-opening the Brexit debate at the behest of Labour.

The modern BBC is in thrall to Post-Marxists who are post-modern, cultist believers in ‘equality’ as the route to uniformity and socialist power. Their propaganda technique involves stories that polarise ‘victims’ versus the state oppressor and the cancelling of any coverage of alternative viewpoints. The omission of the other side of arguments means the BBC cannot usually be accused of fake news but still achieves its propaganda aims. See:

Fortunately the BBC is steadily losing audience:

The BBC is still able to extort the licence fee, even from those who do not consume BBC programs (See BBC Staff are the very worst of society).

Details

The BBC was founded in 1922. The role of the BBC was defined in its ‘Royal Charter’. The Charter is renewed every ten years. There is a BBC Archive of all the Charters at BBC Royal Charter Archive.

The biggest change in the Charters was implemented by Tony Blair who removed the Broadcasting Councils that monitored BBC bias and replaced them with Ofcom. This cunningly removed the system that had ensured the good reputation of the Corporation and also freed it to campaign rather than just report.

It is interesting that the method that best controls bias in online AIs such as ChatGPT etc. is to ensure that the AI assesses its output against the views of a modelled citizen assembly. This basic balance had been built into the BBC by the use of Broadcasting Councils before Blair took an axe to the Charter and British Constitution.