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Nicholas Craddy's avatar
Nicholas Craddy
Oct 13

Tony Bloody Blair AGAIN!

Traitorous vandalism

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Steve Fraser's avatar
Steve Fraser
Oct 12

The truth shall set you free, once we’ve abolished the BBC.

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