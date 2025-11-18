BBC Bite Size is a series of BBC articles that are designed to support the teaching of the National Curriculum. Is this safe? The BBC has been found to be Institutionally Biased by its own Board and by its content advisors. How biased is BBC Bite Size and how damaging is this to children and to our society?

The history that is taught to young children affects their whole development. We have all heard the Jesuit maxim (as quoted by Voltaire): “Give me the child for the first seven years, and I will give you the man”. We know in our own lives that this saying has the ring of truth. Activists are well aware of the power of early learning.

If you open the History section of the BBC Bite Size site for KS1 pupils (5-7 year olds) you will be immediately greeted with the idea of History as political activism:

The four ‘heroes’ above were selected as topics for 5-7 year olds. Two of the heroes are foreign. Asking such young children to understand global history is absurd. However, adults are able to understand the issues and might ask “what could be the motivation for this particular selection of ‘heroes’?”, “Why would you train 5 - 7 year olds to be political activists on the world stage?”.

The article on Guy Fawkes (an “astonishing activist”) contains the following types of bias: little or no context, only half of the truth. If we look at the transcript of the Bite Size video it has Guy Fawkes as a poor Catholic victim of the English state:

“You see, for a while now, Catholics like me have been treated rather badly simply because our Protestant King doesn’t like what we believe.”

In the introduction it says: “Some of his school friends were also involved in the Gunpowder Plot.” This will have considerable appeal to children. It drives home the idea that any kids reading the article should support the methods and ideas of Guy Fawkes.

The article does not place Guy Fawkes in a historical context. It gives no background so that the viewer might understand the actions of Guy Fawkes (see Details below for the full, damning context). The video verges on training 5-7 year olds that it is good to take up arms if you dislike the government.

Moving on from Guy Fawkes, it is interesting to consider the BBC Bite Size article on the Slave Trade. This article contains the following bias: little or no context, only half of the truth, falsehood.

Most strikingly the BBC Bite Size article makes no mention of the fact that slavery was legal globally before the nineteenth century. Slavery is mentioned in the Koran and in the Bible but neither of these call it a sin. There is no mention of this global acceptance of slavery in the article. Almost anywhere in the world a ‘moral’ person in 1750 could have slaves and still be esteemed in society. This is the crucial point. The slave trade is of interest today because modern people find it morally repugnant. This is an important change in the history of humanity. It is the most important historical truth about slavery. An impartial historical narrative should cover this change from almost universal acceptance of slavery to repugnance.

The article also fails to mention that very substantial slave trading was occurring in East Africa and elsewhere. See Irritated in Africa for an account of the East African Trade. This would have brought more balance to the article.

Having ignored the context of Transatlantic Slavery the article then goes on to single out the British. It also falsely credits slavery for the Industrial Revolution.

The BBC article on slavery misses the opportunity to tell the children about, possibly, the greatest achievement of the British: they made slavery into a sin and abolished it globally. See Slavery, the Slave Trade and Reparations for a fair account of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

The educated adult might ask why BBC Bite Size treated the Transatlantic Slave Trade in such a skewed and biased fashion. Who did this benefit? It focused mostly on a ‘presentist’ interpretation of the history. Such interpretations, in which current morality is used to condemn a nation or race in the past, is always a political attack. In this case it is a political attack on the British.

Moving on to the more modern era, BBC Bite Size attempts to describe Why the Nazis Achieved Power . This article contains the following bias: little or no context, only half of the truth, falsehood.

The article squarely blames Versailles and reparations for the rise of Nazism:

“Germany had to pay reparations of £6.6 billion - this ensured that the economy would not recover”

The article says reparations “ensured that the economy would not recover” but the German economy did recover rapidly from WWI (it had greatly recovered by 1921, years before Hitler gained power).

Most of all the article fails to provide context. The UK alone had £37 billion of debt due to WWI but no-one ‘forgave’ that..

The article fails to mention Italian fascism as the basis of German Nazism. (Nazism is Fascism/National Socialism plus genocide). Italy had fought Germany in WWI and was a guarantor of Versailles. Nazism came from Italy but Italy had no reparations. Reparations were not needed for Fascism and Nazism to develop. Nazism was not caused by the oppression of Germany by the Allies. It was part of the National Socialist movement that swept Europe after WWI (Falangism, Fascism, Nazism).

The way the BBC Bite Size article attempts to blame the Allies for Nazism is a Cold War trope. (See Details below).

BBC Bite Size shows similar bias to the BBC in general. BBC Bite Size is anti-British like the BBC. The people who wrote the articles are Internationalist and so despise their own country. It is puzzling how governments, teachers and parents have permitted the BBC to poison the minds of our children in this way.

Please publicise this appalling assault on our children and society online.

See History Reclaimed

Details

Guy Fawkes

The article gives little, if any context except that Guy Fawkes had fought for the Spanish. Fighting for the Spanish was a serious matter at the time of the Gunpowder Plot in 1605. The Spanish Armada had attempted to invade England in 1588. England was at war with Spain from 1585 to 1604. Spain was the enemy. The article also provides no insights into the fact that Catholic and Protestant factions were in a state of near civil war from the reign of Bloody Mary (1553 - 1558) to the end of the reign of James I. Hundreds of Protestants and Catholics were executed. Mary was followed by the Protestant King James I who reversed Mary’s Catholicism. Most importantly the ‘activism’ of the Gunpowder Plot ushered in an age of intense repression of Catholics after the Popish Recusants Act from which Catholicism in England never recovered. Guy Fawkes should be taught as a cautionary tale about “activism”.

Transatlantic Slave Trade

The video that accompanies the article does not pull its punches, it uses an African voice to say: “The men were locked below deck, chained and shackled. The women and children were kept separately and faced regular abuse from the ship’s crew. Conditions were appalling and we lived in filth.” The first person narrative emphasises a presentist perspective and is a deliberate political assault on people today.

The article mentions Olaudah Equiano and Ottobah Cugoano but does not mention that they were kidnapped by African slavers. The article avoids accounts such as:

Worst of all the article implies that the Industrial Revolution was born out of slavery. This is obviously fallacious - the Agricultural and Industrial Revolutions began when slavery was not of great economic significance to the UK. See The Role of Slavery in British Economic Growth. Even in the late eighteenth century slavery was of little importance to the industrial development of the UK which had a rapidly growing domestic economy and ample domestic resources. Most trade was with Europe.

The statistical evidence is clear that slavery was not pivotal to the industrial revolution, however, the article uses an anecdotal approach, noting that: “Factory owners built their mills and factories using money made from the slave trade.” etc. BBC Bite Size, as usual, fails to use qualifications such as ‘some’ or ‘a few’.

The British Empire forcibly ended the slave trade for all nations in the nineteenth century. The invasion of Nigeria marking the virtual cessation of the Transatlantic Trade. See Slavery, the Slave Trade and Reparations for a fair account of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Why the Nazis achieved power

At the end of WWI all European combatants were in debt. The UK incurred huge debts. UK GDP in 1918 was $22 bn. The First World War increased debt by 170% of GDP to $37.4 bn.

UK National Debt

The reparations bill for Germany was US $26.3 billion, at 1914 exchange rates (Reduced by the Young Plan from $33bn). This was far less than the cost of the war for the UK. It was far, far less than the cost of the war for the UK, USA, France, Canada, Australia etc. and Russia combined. The BBC Bite Size article falsely stated that £6bn was a level of debt that broke the German economy and failed to mention the debts of other countries.

Almost no Reparations were paid by Germany and Hitler took power after the Reparations bill had been cancelled:

(See World War I Reparations).

Reparations are compensation for losses caused by war. The Reparations demanded from Germany were comparatively small and only a small fraction were ever paid. Left wing sources such as the BBC still implicate Reparations in the rise of Nazism. This is still taught to children in the UK and probably the USA. This is propaganda, the Western Powers did not cause Nazism by squeezing Germany.

During the period when Germany was failing to pay reparations it remained one of the most prosperous countries in the world:

Graph: Germany’s economy rapidly recovered from WWI.

Source: Inflating away the debt: The debt-inflation channel of German hyperinflation

Germany was not a poor country in the 1920s, even during the hyperinflation year it did not fall to Italian levels of GDP per capita or those experienced by France in 1918-19. Despite this data BBC Bite Size stated that Reparations had ensured that “the economy would not recover”. This was a lie.

The year of hyperinflation was ended in 1923 by the introduction of a new currency, the Rentenmark. The inflation had been a weapon used by the German Central Bank to wipe out debts. (See Hyperinflation in the Weimar Republic). Rule by Hitler was still a decade away when this was happening. When Hitler was a true contender for power in Germany, in the early 1930s, the German economy had fully recovered from WWI and Reparations had ended. BBC Bite Size made no mention of the fact that Germany had been forgiven Reparations by 1931 and had evaded most of the rest of its war debt by deliberate hyperinflation.

If Reparations did not cause Fascism and Nazism how did it happen? BBC Bite Size makes no mention of the roots of Nazism in the Fascist version of National Socialism.

Fascism was the brainchild of Mussolini. Benito Mussolini was a fervent Marxist who attended the 29th July 1914 Congress of the Second International in Brussels on behalf of the Italian (Marxist) Socialist Party (See The Second International by James Joll). The “International” was the vehicle for cooperation between Marxists at a global level. Rosa Luxemburg attended and Trotsky was in Brussels at the time but his attendance is unclear. The attendance by Mussolini was to be expected because he was a leader of the Italian Socialist Party.

(Image: Mussolini in 1904)

Mussolini broke with the Marxists because they instructed their members to abstain from the First World War.

Mussolini invented Fascism during WWI. His manifesto was for absolute state authoritarianism accompanied by the acceptance of capitalist industry. A version of this manifesto was also adopted by the National Socialist German Worker’s Party (NSDAP) (See Modern European History 1870-2000). However, the German version included hatred of Jews. The NSDAP was based in Munich which is only 100km from Italy. Adolf Hitler joined the NSDAP in 1920 and was a great admirer of Mussolini.

The name of the National Socialist German Worker’s Party became abbreviated as NAZIS - German National Socialists.

Mussolini gained power in Italy in 1922. Italy was one of the Allies that had fought Germany in the First World War. It was a Guarantor of the Versailles Treaty. Mussolini’s Fascism/National Socialism arose independently of any actions by the UK, USA or France. The idea that these countries caused the rise of Fascism, Nazism, Falangism and of Hitler is left wing propaganda that was invented by academics who were Soviet sympathisers.

Are you becoming National Socialist? There and Where · October 6, 2023 Everything you learnt about the rise of Nazism is probably a lie. The truth is that Nazism was based on Mussolini’s Fascism and Reparations had little to do with it. Read full story

Almost every Marxist (communist) state has followed the ideological path first trodden by Mussolini. They start as authoritarian states with Communist officials acting as the equivalent of a “Board of Directors” that controls state owned industry. This control of industry by the “workers” is the foundation of Marxism. It is the essence of the Marxist ideal and without it the state is not Marxist.

Mussolini realised that socialism needed capitalism and abandoned Marxist economics. His Fascism/National Socialism was Totalitarian Socialism plus Capitalist industry.

This transition from Marxism to National Socialism has happened in Russia, China, Vietnam, Cambodia etc.