“If we wish to know about a man, we ask ‘what is his story, his real, inmost story?’” (Oliver Sacks, Psychiatrist).

It is amazing how quickly a society can be transformed from the most stable country in the world to a powder keg. This is what the Political Class has done to the UK in its insane desire for Internationalism.

Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secreatary, has just launched a ‘Counter Terror Hub’ . A major objective of this Hub is to:

“To tackle the increasing online radicalisation of young people, ministers have also agreed a new diversion programme so authorities can intervene faster when people show signs of radicalisation or develop a fixation with violence.

This will complement the UK’s Prevent programme by helping professionals identify vulnerable people online, connect them with the support they need, and refer them to Prevent where necessary.

As part of this work, Five Eyes partners will work closely with technology companies, industry partners and governments to act faster against harmful content and strengthen protections for users. Acting together means greater pressure to remove content that may not be illegal, but could breach terms of service.” (UK Government)

Shabana Mahmood’s parents are of Pakistani descent from the Mirpur district of Azad Kashmir. She will be a member by birth of a Biraderi group, probably the Jats. The Jats, Rajputs and Gujjars make up the largest, traditionally land-owning biraderis. The Jat Biraderi is prominent in Birmingham and Manchester. Some commentators and insiders have linked the suppression of action on the rape gangs to Biraderi intervention.

In Kashmir the Biraderis are known for providing succour to the Muslim terrorists. All Biraderis are tightly linked to Islam and Mosques. Insiders report that Islamic extremism is rife among these clans.

Should a serious government entrust a senior post to a person who has close links to Kashmir with access to anti-terrorist information?

What will Mahmood’s expanded force do? UK Counter Terrorism has been re-focused on ‘Far Right’ groups. Far Right is code for Nationalists who support the indigenous population of the UK (especially the English).

PREVENT: Opposing Migration is Terrorism There and Where · January 29, 2025 It is 80 years since WWII and we have been reflecting on how to stop events like the Holocaust from ever happening again. The seeds of such events are often sown by the governments that precede them. Read full story

Almost all terrorism in the UK is Islamist. Scarcely any terrorism is due to Nationalists. “Ninety-four per cent of terrorism-caused deaths since 1999 were caused by Islamist terrorism.” Hansard

In 2017/2018 Prevent had 44% of referrals that were for Islamic extremism and 44% for ‘Right Wing’ extremism. (Home Office Fact Sheet: Right Wing Terrorism).

It is highly probable that the reason ‘Right Wing Terrorism’ is treated as equivalent to Islamic terrorism is to provide a tool to harass supporters of Reform etc. who are striking terror into the Labour and Conservative parties. What could be better than left wing teachers having the power to send English sixth formers and students who are worried about mass migration to Prevent?

Undoubtedly the government is also enticed by high tech surveillance available from the USA.

The UK, perhaps to its shame, already has numerous ‘Counter Disinformation’ units:

Disinformation There and Where · July 16, 2024 Britain has numerous agencies who fight “disinformation”. These are the Research Intelligence and Communications Unit [RICU] run by the Home Office, the Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU) run by the Department of Culture Media and Sport, the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) run by the Cabinet Office, the 77th Brigade of the British Army, the Government Informa… Read full story

As part of the drive against Nationalists MI5 is now only recruiting migrants or the children of migrants:

(Source: originally on X but repeated at: MI5 and GCHQ Summer Intelligence Internships)

It is the electorate who are to blame for what is happening. There is fanatical support for Internationalism in the UK, especially among classes ABC1 and Migrants, and the Internationalists find it obvious that the suppression of Nationalism and the English are the way forward. Are we under attack from our own Political class? Will you vote for the Internationalist Tory, Green, LibDem or Labour Parties?

Shabbana Mahmood is the Member of Parliament for Birmingham Ladywood. See how much she cares for little English Girls:

Notice how Raja Miah identifies Mirapuri Men as the gang members. Mirpur is the home town of Mahmood’s parents and her Biraderi.