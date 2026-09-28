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Spiff
Sep 28

Most are asleep, still voting for traditional parties. By the time they wake up it will be too late.

As for our internationalist elite, they too are in for a shock given the world they are creating. Living in a compound surrounded by people you have actively impoverished won't be fun.

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