It is rumoured that the current British Head of State, King Charles III, is likely to ‘apologise’ for slavery.

Slave trading was abolished by the British in 1807 and slavery was abolished throughout the British Empire in 1833. It is two hundred years since Britain changed the whole world from owning slaves to reviling slavery. If you want to revisit the history of slavery see the articles in ‘Details’ below.

What is clear is that the Anglosphere is under intense attack from the Sino-Russian axis:

China and Reparations for Slavery There and Where · October 25, 2024 China is one of the most racist countries on the planet. China sees geopolitics as the battle to defeat Anglo-Saxon racial hegemony. China bankrolls Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Barbados, Mauritius, Jamaica and many other Commonwealth countries as part of its Read full story

The British government must handle the claims for Reparations for slavery with a robust counterattack. They must not admit liability by issuing apologies. This issue is no small matter, it could result in UN committees determining that the UK has a financial responsibility and a gigantic bill.

China has been given great wealth since Western Corporate lobby groups ensured its membership of the World Trade Organisation in 2001.

China has $3.4 TRILLION to spend on incentives for poorer states to tow the Chinese line.

Any UN Committee on Reparations will by set up and run by Russia and China and their stooges. It would impose the maximum possible damage on the UK.

Despite the fact that China is now a National Socialist State many of the Leftist groups that were founded in the Cold War still regard China as an example of successful socialism. This warmth between the Far left and China means that the Left is using the politics of racism to attack ‘Anglo Saxon Hegemony’. Terms like ‘White Privilege’, ‘White Supremacism’, ‘White Ethno-nationalism’ are routinely used to describe ordinary people, even in Western government policy papers, to stir up race hatred against the Anglosphere. This anti-white racism goes down exceptionally well among black populations.

The British Left (The Far Left Labour Party and Greens) are probably convinced that King Charles should apologise on behalf of the modern British people and so announce to the world that modern Britain accepts liability for reparations.

The UK cannot even afford a foreign aid budget at the moment so reparations will cripple the country. Once reparations are accepted, non-payment would result in UN sanctions that will make us poor anyway. This would be worse if the UK Rejoined the EU. As part of Rejoining the EU the UK would hand its foreign affairs to Brussels. The reparations would probably be handled by the EU as a levy on the UK’s EU contribution. This would increase that contribution from about £30bn to maybe £50bn a year. The country would be crippled.

The country would be crippled for absolutely nothing. Historically its only big mistake would have been to turn slavery into a sin: no good deed goes unpunished.

The main message from the ‘reparations debate’ is that the world has changed. The Anglosphere is at its weakest since WWII when it gained effective domination of almost everywhere except Russia and China. In particular we have given China vast soft power as a result of gifting it vast economic power. The tables have been turned and the days when the West could demand UN Sanctions on its enemies are fast coming to a close. We will soon see a President of China standing at the UN lectern lecturing the world on the historical and current moral depravity of the West and demanding International action. The governing Left in the UK will kowtow in the ancient tradition of vassals to China.

Details

Slavery, The Slave Trade and Reparations There and Where · December 9, 2022 About 12m Africans were shipped across the Atlantic over a period of 400 years (with most occurring in the 18th and 19th centuries). The trade was known as the Triangular Trade because it involved the exchange of European goods for black slaves supplied by African Kingdoms who were then shipped to the New World to produce goods that were shipped back … Read full story

The Role of Slavery in British Economic Growth There and Where · August 11, 2023 It has recently been claimed (Rönnbäck (2018)) that using slaves to grow sugar and cotton was the source of the wealth that powered the Industrial Revolution in Britain. This claim is bizarre because if it were true Brazil or Portugal should have been the home of industrialisation. As will be shown below, the timing of events around the British Indust… Read full story