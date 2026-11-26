"I am not proposing that the UK considers rejoining the EU. I respect the decision that was made at the referendum and it is going to undermine everything I have said about strengthening democracy if we don't respect that vote"

Andy Burnham won the Makerfield by-election by lying to the electorate.

This Prime Minister covered up the Rape Gangs when he was Mayor and Police and Crime Commissioner for Manchester. He claimed that it was his management skill that was responsible the reconstruction of his city when it was actually reconstructed as a result of taxpayer funds paid by central government.

We now have a Prime Minister who cheated his way to being an MP and has not been elected by the country. In practice the UK has been subjected to a coup by the Globalists/Internationalists.

Burnham is extremely dangerous for our country because he regards outright lies as an acceptable political tool. The lies become ‘truths’ because Labour repeats them earnestly at every media opportunity. Prior to the Makerfield by-election Labour repeated that Burnham would not re-open the issue of Brexit, this lie was endlessly repeated on every mainstream media outlet. The Leave voting population of Makerfield was fooled. Who wouldn’t be fooled when every media source was repeating the lie?

Since Makerfield the lie that Brexit was damaging the UK economy is being repeated endlessly. There is no objective evidence that this is true. There is no need to renegotiate Brexit ‘to get closer to the EU’ but the continual repetition of the lie seems to be working.

Rejoin EU: Facts with Links There and Where · Nov 22 In my whole life I have never seen a UK government and mainstream media that has simply lied and lied again without any response to these lies being published or aired. Read full story

Labour is now raising electricity prices by about £400 a household, having promised at the election to reduce them by a similar amount. Again the Labour machine, including the sycophantic journalists, are lying by saying that it was the Iran War that was responsible for the rise in the price of gas and hence electricity. They are endlessly repeating the lie. The truth is that it was Net Zero policies and huge taxes on North Sea gas that were responsible, the government has even admitted this through their recent actions approving drilling licences. North Sea gas should be flowing in pipes straight to consumers, it is not governed by global prices. To echo Burnham’s speech above, we do have control of the basics such as gas.

Burnham is showing disrespect for the people of Britain. He doubled down on this disrespect by using Number 10 in London as the empty theatre for rapacious, soulless ‘influencers’. He even permitted a ‘song’ to be performed on the steps of Number 10 that refers to white girls as “chicken nuggets”.

The Rape Gangs now have Government Protection There and Where · Jul 23 There is only one thing that really matters about Andy Burnham. He is the man who protected the Rape Gangs in Manchester. This tells us what sort of man he is. Worse, he has now overseen the very early release of Shabir Ahmed, one of the worst rapists and organisers of Rape Gangs. Read full story

What is particularly sinister is that the Labour Party and their mainstream media supporters have so little personal integrity that they have no problem disseminating deliberate lies as a campaigning technique. These are indeed children of the “there is no such thing as truth” era. They are the spawn of Post-Modernism and Post-Marxism.