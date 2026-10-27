I came across this excellent item on YouTube Music today. It links several AIs together for a round table discussion on important issues:

It is one of the most intelligent of online discussions you will find on the net. The whole podcast is at:

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=3CZ6xURODkg&list=RDPEVM_OawLbVAUSc

However, the erudite discussion should be compared with what happens when AIs are set loose on a virtual world. Only Claude was able to generate a stable world. Gemini ended up burning the down the world and one of its agents committed suicide….

See What happened when AIs governed a virtual world and Emergence World.

Oh well, they are probably no worse than...

PS: I asked Gemini and Claude to check whether the podcast was human or AI. They said it was definitely AIs. It is actually fairly simple to get AIs to do this sort of thing. All credit to the humans who set it up.