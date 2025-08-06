Over the past few centuries the British Constitution has consisted of a balance between the Common Law, the Monarch, Parliament and the Civil Service. This Constitution is not contained in any single document and so it is described as an ‘unwritten’ Constitution.

In the past thirty years the British Constitution has been progressively shifted to the concept of the supremacy of the House of Commons. How this change to an elected dictatorship occurred is explained at the end of this article.

Much of the stability of the British Constitution relied upon the British sharing a common culture and similar attitudes after hundreds of years of political union. The Labour and Conservative Parties of the 21st century deliberately dismantled the common culture that creates our Nation. There is now a need for a Written Constitution to describe the fundamental values held by the British.

The purpose of the Written British Constitution described below is to define the purpose and organisation of the Nation and to prevent totalitarianism, including elected dictatorship.

A Constitution gives a Nation stability, a stability that extends beyond the timescale of the electoral cycle. In the UK this stability is provided by the Law, the Monarchy, the House of Lords, the Judiciary, the Civil Service and the State Media. (See “The Transition Period” below).

The Constitution should be brief and easy for anyone to understand. An example is given below. What do you think is important in a Constitution?

The United Kingdom is a sovereign country and Nation. It is the home of the British People.

The British People shall have the peace to nurture their future generations and pass to them the Values of the People.

The People hold these to be the highest values in Public Life: Freedom, Truth, Reason, Fairness, Justice, Loyalty, Incorruptibility, Reward for Individual Merit and Love of the People and of the Beauty of the Land. These Values, when applied to government and society, are the root of happiness for the People.

The British People are a Free People. Freedom transcends Rights, freedom is not given, it exists in each of us. A Free People create a government to serve them.

The Natural Liberty of the People may only be curtailed by a minimum of laws, that are agreed by the People, to allow them to live together in peace, harmony and prosperity.

The British People place the balance between freedom and duty in the Common Law and this reflects the past and present will of the People.

It is self evident that a People who create their own Government must be free to discuss the problems and issues of Government. Freedom of speech is fundamental to government by the People.

No law may limit the freedom to speak the truth.

The freedom of speech that expresses ideas and feelings may only be limited by the minimum of laws to protect the livelihood and immediate safety of others.

Provisions for a British government

In recognition of the peaceful transfer to Parliamentary sovereignty in the 1688 Bill of Rights the Nation is represented by a Monarch who is a descendant of the Royal Family. The Monarch agrees to uphold and guard this Constitution. The armed forces and police swear allegiance to the Monarch as the Guardian of the Constitution.

Parliament consists of an elected House of Commons and an appointed House of Lords. Each House has a Speaker, who is elected by the House, to maintain order in the House.

The People select their government by electing representatives.

The People have the power to choose a Member of the House of Commons for each of six hundred and fifty constituencies of approximately equal population. The number of constituencies may be varied by Parliament. Each Member of the House of Commons is a Representative of the People in their Constituency.

The choice of a Representative in each constituency is made through a majority vote in a General Election at five yearly intervals.

The Government is composed of the party that can command a majority in the House of Commons. The Prime Minister is the leader of the majority party and is symbolically appointed by the Monarch in recognition of the Monarch’s guardianship of the Constitution.

The Government, or a majority of the whole of the House of Commons, may call an election before the expiry of five years.

The Monarch may call an election in the case of violation of this Constitution, if advised to do so by the Law Lords.

The Government administers the affairs of the country. Governance is accomplished by a Cabinet of Ministers responsible for the Departments of State and chaired by the Prime Minister or a Minister deputed by the Prime Minister.

The Government shall guard the Nation to preserve the independence, freedom and values of the British People for both the current People and for future generations.

The Government may declare war after approval of the declaration by the Commons.

The Government will maintain a strategic economy that can support defensive operations for as long as these may take.

The House of Commons has the sole power to pass laws and raise national taxes. The Commons may not relinquish this power but may delegate power to local governments.

The Members of the House of Lords (the Lords) shall review legislation and suggest amendments to the Commons.

The Lords may return proposed legislation to the Commons up to three times and may delay legislation for a maximum of 18 months.

The House of Lords is composed of three hundred recognised experts from all fields of expertise, including business, law, science and defence, who are appointed until retirement at 75 years of age. The minimum age at appointment is 30 years.

The whole of the Lords appoint the Law Lords to manage the Judiciary.

The Law of the United Kingdom is the Common Law.

No court, either internal or external to the country, has greater authority than the Law Lords. No law shall be passed that may not be ultimately referred for judgement to the Law Lords.

In recognition of the power of the decisions of courts to affect the whole of society, and the primacy of individual liberty, all of those accused of offences that involve possible verdicts that include deprivation of liberty can ask for trial by a jury of twelve fellow citizens. The verdicts of Juries and rulings of Judges contribute to the precedents contained in the Common Law, the precedents of the higher courts binding those of lower courts.

Detention of British Citizens without charge may not exceed 14 days. Detention of British Citizens without trial may not exceed nine months, justice delayed being justice denied. These periods may, in exceptional cases, be extended to 28 days and 12 months respectively with the personal approval of the Home Secretary.

The Government is supported by a Civil Service. The Civil Service prepares the information required for Acts of Parliament and organises the implementation of legislation when it has been approved by a vote of the House of Commons. The Civil Service will act without political bias and with competence. It will ensure the smooth transfer of administration from one government to another.

There shall be a single British Information Channel transmitted on each medium of communication. This to be financed by general taxation and regulated by a Charter.

Each individual paragraph of this Constitution may be changed as a result of a Referendum where six tenths of the entire electorate (including non-voters) support the change. Further Referendums on the individual paragraph may not then be held for twenty five years.

The articles appended below also comprise part of this Constitution.

Appendices

Free Speech and Freedom of Expression

The freedom to speak the truth may not be limited by law or oppression. Individuals may, of their own volition, agree to limit their communication of the truth to protect others. Such agreements will not apply in Crown or higher courts, may be reviewed by senior judges and are subject to a maximum of 40 years cumulative duration.

Freedom of Expression, other than speaking the truth, may be limited by considerations of obscenity, defamation, fraud and circumstances that may incite imminent lawless action.

Freedom of Expression may not be limited by considerations of perceived offence by those who are exposed to it. The opposite of Free Speech is Authoritarianism and the suppression of freedom generally. Such suppression removes the power to control government from the People.

Freedom of Worship

Religions, being a way of life, are potentially in competition with this constitution. The People are free to engage in religious worship in private or in places of worship. The ostentatious, public display of religious adherence is not permitted in public spaces such as parks, streets, beaches, squares, public buildings etc.. Religious bodies may not operate courts to impose judgments on issues that belong to the Common Law: there is only one Law in the UK. Christian worship, being anciently part of the Nation, is exempted from these restrictions.

Schools are not places of worship and may not teach any particular religion. They may use references to Christian narratives so that pupils can understand the history and culture of Britain.

The House of Commons

The Commons are the primary House of Parliament and, within the limits of customary practice and this Constitution, regulate their own affairs.

A majority vote of the House of Commons may prorogue the Commons, beyond that provided by custom, for a maximum of two weeks in any period of government.

Government

The Monarch, Parliament and Government shall be bound by this Constitution. The law applies equally to all of the people in the country, including Members of Parliament and the Monarch.

The House of Lords

Members of the House of Lords must attend at least two thirds of all votes in the House of Lords and are paid a salary equal to that of a Member of the Commons.

No more than 40 members of the Lords may be, or have been, appointed on the basis of their political careers.

The selection of the Members of the Lords after the loss of a Member is the responsibility of a Lords Selection Committee of eleven Selectors. The Committee contains seven Lords, three Members of the Commons and a Chairperson from the Lords. The Lords shall vote as a whole to appoint the Lord Selectors and the Commons shall vote as a whole to appoint the Commons Selectors. At intervals of five years, in the absence of sufficient resignations or other losses, the Lords as a whole will vote for two Lords Selectors to be removed and the Commons as a whole will vote for two Commons Selectors to be removed. The lost Selectors will be replaced as described above.

At least thirty five and no more than forty five practicing judges are appointed as Lords. These judges shall have the competence to be Law Lords if required and must not have been a member of a political party for at least ten years before appointment.

The Lords as a whole may expel up to four members of the Lords in any year using a majority vote.

The Law Lords and Judiciary

The Lords as a whole select practicing judges from their number to be a Group of twelve Law Lords who constitute the highest court in the United Kingdom. At least five or otherwise seven, nine or eleven Law Lords shall sit on each case referred to them. Decisions are taken using the rules of the current Supreme Court. A vote of the Commons may vary these rules. Judges in the House of Lords are paid at the rate of the most senior judges and exempt from other duties whilst in judgement. Law Lords are appointed to sit for seventeen years. One Law Lord may, if deemed necessary, be deselected by a vote of the whole House of Lords in any year.

All Judges may not be members of political parties or have been members for five years prior to sitting on a case. This provision becomes active six years after the acceptance of this Constitution.

The Civil Service

Members of the Civil Service may not have been members of political parties for five years prior to appointment. This provision becomes active six years after the acceptance of this Constitution.

Civil Servants must not at any time have been members or close associates of groups that have, or had at the time of their association with the group, the objective of overthrowing the articles of this Constitution.

The head of the Civil Service shall be a professional Civil Servant known as the Cabinet Secretary. The Cabinet Secretary shall be appointed for a seven year period by the whole House of Lords and confirmed by the House of Commons. The appointment may be renewed. The Lords, voting as a whole, may replace a Cabinet Secretary. The Cabinet Secretary sits in Cabinet to take minutes and use the knowledge obtained to ensure that the Civil Service can perform the administrative business of government. The Cabinet Secretary shall propose heads of the Civil Service for each Department of State to Ministers.

Ministers are responsible for the actions or lack of action of their Departments.

Civil Servants provide advice and are charged with implementing the policies of the Government to the best of their ability.

The Civil Service shall not obstruct the Government. Obstruction is deliberately or incompetently delaying work, failing to act on a Minister’s written instructions and also leaking details of confidential meetings and conversations to the media or other public place except when compelled to give evidence by the Commons or Lords.

Should a Minister perceive that the Civil Service is obstructing their work the Cabinet Secretary shall be informed and rectify the problem if this is real, with the power to dismiss offending staff. If the Cabinet assesses there is real, continuing, obstruction the Lords shall, within a week, convene a Committee of eleven members to assess the problem and give its opinion within one week. This Committee may, along with its judgement, institute an urgent vote of the whole House of Lords to dismiss the Cabinet Secretary and the Head of Department in the offending Department. Employment legislation and contracts of employment may be ignored in these dismissals. This entire process should not take more than four weeks.

Corruption

The corruption of Members of Parliament by payments in excess of a tenth of a Member’s annual salary in cash or other assets, or by corrupt rewards received within five years of leaving office, carries the minimum penalty of the confiscation of all assets from the Member plus a lifetime ban on holding public office. This provision includes payments to related parties. Civil Servants and other Government and Local Government Staff are ruled by the same penalties for corruption.

The British Information Channel (BIC)

The BIC is a single channel, transmitted on each medium of communication (currently radio, television and Internet). It will seek to be impartial. True impartiality involves a full context, a truthful content and review of content by groups of representative citizens. The head of the BIC will be appointed by the Lords. The BIC will publish the full context and factual basis of its news reports as online documents. The objective is to create a news and documentary channel that sets a high standard of truth, context and impartiality for the UK news media. The BIC may carry no more than half an hour daily of direct government communication concerning health advice, changes to the law etc. except in a national emergency. The BIC will be financed from the proceeds of the sale of the BBC.

The Internet and its successors contain published content. The Internet and similar media shall be protected from deceptions or foreign interference, including those created by Artificial Intelligence.

Public Inquiries

Public Inquiries are formal Inquiries appointed by Parliament to investigate matters of current concern. They shall have a duration of 18 months or less.

The Monarch

Should the Monarch be unwilling to be the Guardian of the Constitution then a Presidency shall be created with a term of seven years. The President shall be elected by the whole of Parliament. The role of President would be the same as the role of a Monarch. They are the symbolic head of the British People and Guardian of the Constitution. Should a President be required then references to ‘Monarch’ should be changed to ‘President’ in this Constitution and the recognition of the historical role of the Monarch deleted. The Monarch or President may be dismissed by a vote of the whole Parliament if found guilty by the Law Lords of serious crime or violation of this Constitution.

Replacement of the People

This Constitution is a protection for the values of the British People across the generations. Neither Government nor Parliament shall permit such rapid replacement of the population of the United Kingdom that the Citizens who are the great grandchildren of the current People may become a minority in their country, whatever the motivation for that replacement. Two generations plus a lifetime shall be taken to be 130 years. Governments that violate this section have violated the Constitution and must be dismissed.

Dual Citizenship

The United Kingdom has loyalty as a foundational Public Value. Those who hold foreign or multiple citizenships may not hold public office in the United Kingdom.

Treason

The Freedom of the British People and their future generations is protected by an independent British Nation. Actively working to weaken and undermine the independence and security of the British Nation is treason. If the British Nation does not protect itself from treason it will disappear and leave no legacy of Values for future generations. The maximum penalty for treason is life imprisonment.

The Acceptance of this Constitution

It is of such importance that a Written Constitution is accepted to provide national stability that a manifesto commitment will be sufficient to implement this Constitution. Thereafter the termination, amendment or replacement of the Constitution will require a Referendum where six tenths of the entire electorate (including non-voters) support the change, such Referendums being limited to once every 25 years. As part of the reduction in numbers of the House of Lords, in the first year of this Constitution the composition of the Lords will be adjusted to number 300 and in this first year the Lords may not delay legislation for more than 4 months.

After acceptance of the Constitution the twelve judges of the Supreme Court shall be transferred to the House of Lords as the first Law Lords.

This section is not part of the Constitution

Details - Background to the Constitution

In the past the nebulous nature of the British Constitution meant that it was difficult to change. An unwritten Constitution based in the Establishment of the Commons, Monarchy, Lords, Courts and Civil Service served the country well.

In any country there are always small groups that are opposed to Free Speech and the selection of a government by the People. In the UK these are the Far Left and those who favour dictatorship or military rule. The Far Left has always been based in the humanities faculties of universities and they had a clear understanding of where stability was embedded.

After World War II Harry Pollitt, the Cambridge graduate and leader of the Communist Party of Great Britain, told potential members: 'Don't join us. Work hard, get good degrees, join the Establishment and serve our cause from within.'. Having joined the Establishment they would recruit more of their own. What he meant by ‘Establishment’ was the Judiciary and the Civil Service.

The Haldane Society of Lawyers formed a bridgehead in the judiciary and the Trotskyists, International Socialists and the Socialist Society etc. infiltrated the Civil Service. These were united in a single thrust for change under New Labour in 1997. In a brilliant coup that seemed to be almost unnoticed in the media these Far Left groups shattered the old Constitution.

The academic Left realised that by replacing the Law Lords with a Supreme Court and using Special Advisors as the top posts in the Civil Service they could remove two pillars of the old Constitution and put the elected Government in charge. Labour replaced the Charter of the BBC to remove oversight by ordinary electors. The Labour reforms to the House of Lords in 1998-99 were widely accepted where they removed hereditary Peers. However, the population was not informed about the very limited powers of the Lords and many people thought the Lords were like the US Senate and wanted elections to the advisory House of Lords. The UK has operated smoothly as a unicameral Parliament with an advisory upper chamber for a century, what needs changing is the quality of the appointment of the Lords as advisors.

There is an extreme risk of the United Kingdom becoming an elected dictatorship and this can only be allayed by a Written Constitution.

It has become customary to regard the integrity and independence of the United Kingdom as a negotiable item. The Nation is the current British People and a society and economy that is handed to future generations. The current British People do not have the authority to remove the power of self determination for all succeeding generations. An essential role of a Constitution is to make this point clear.

The Transition Period

Unfortunately the current House of Lords is full of political appointees. It will be necessary to remove most of these from the House during the process of implementing the Constitution.

The acceptance of this Constitution may be the subject of a Referendum or, possibly, a manifesto commitment.