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Lady Jane's avatar
Lady Jane
Sep 26

This could work the way it does in American - ie. there is a written Constitution but separate states can decide on their own laws as long as they don’t break the tenets of the written Constitution.

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Bell's avatar
Bell
Aug 6, 2025

Constitution's are written when countries are formed or when a country usually transitions into a democracy. We do not need a constitution. The max I would say is a move to proportionate representation but that's it. Some points you made are not great like the treason part. A vague term could mean anything. It's like Pakistan. Pakistan said the prime minister must not be someone who acts against Pakistan yet every Pakistani prime minister acts against Pakistan.

I'll write a post giving my opinion on your idea

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